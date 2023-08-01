Żurrieq residents have raised enough funds to legally challenge the Planning Authority’s decision to open farmland for development in Nigret.

The residents’ group, Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq, announced on Friday that they would now appeal the PA’s unanimous decision.

A spokesperson confirmed the group has surpassed their initial crowdfunding target of €3,500.

“When everyone unites away from partisan divisions, we can achieve great things,” the group said on Facebook.

They had asked for donations via social media but funds for the appeal were also collected in memory of Andrew Schembri, the Brikkuni guitarist, born and raised in Nigret, who died suddenly aged 29.

Shortly after Schembri’s death, the musician’s family appealed for donations to be given to Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq and Richmond Foundation.

“We want to thank the Schembri family for their gesture to us in a difficult time for them,” the residents’ group said.

The residents had fiercely contested the Nigret zoning application, with some 1,500 objections filed to PC/00049/19.

But last month, the PA’s executive council voted unanimously to allow development to take place on 12,000 square metres of arable land.

This paves the way for developers to apply for planning permits in an area the size of one-and-a-half football grounds.

After the zoning decision, residents immediately announced their intention to appeal the decision in court, saying they needed funds for the legal battle.

Planning control applications such as this cannot be appealed before the PA’s appeals tribunal, the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, and are immediately heard in court.