Newly-crowned Olympic men’s tennis champion Alexander Zverev arrived home in Germany to a hero’s welcome on Tuesday before turning his attention to attempting to win a first Grand Slam title at the US Open later this month.
The 24-year-old touched down in Germany, two days after brushing aside Karen Khachanov in a 6-3, 6-1 victory to take the men’s singles Olympic title in Tokyo on Sunday.
