Alexander Zverev was handed a suspended sentence on Monday following his violent outburst and disqualification in Acapulco last month, the ATP Tour said.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion was banned for eight weeks and fined an additional $25,000 following his Mexico meltdown.

The world number three had already been fined $40,000 for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta