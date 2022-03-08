Alexander Zverev was handed a suspended sentence on Monday following his violent outburst and disqualification in Acapulco last month, the ATP Tour said.
The 24-year-old Olympic champion was banned for eight weeks and fined an additional $25,000 following his Mexico meltdown.
The world number three had already been fined $40,000 for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct.
