Alexander Zverev revealed Saturday he was told he would never be an elite athlete due to having type 1 diabetes, firing him up to prove the doubters wrong.

The German former world number two, who is on a comeback from tearing ankle ligaments at the French Open last year, was diagnosed aged three with the chronic condition where the body cannot produce insulin.

“My parents were very scared. They were very worried. Mum was crying a lot,” he said on Australia’s Channel Nine about when he was first diagnosed.

“A lot of parents get intimidated by a lot of doctors who say ‘your kid is very limited’, which is not the case.

