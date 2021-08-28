Tokyo Olympic singles champion Alexander Zverev said Friday he plans to take legal action over accusations of domestic abuse by former girlfriend Olya Sharypova and again denied any wrongdoing.

Zverev, last year’s US Open runner-up, is seeded fourth in this year’s New York Grand Slam hardcourt tennis showdown that begins Monday.

Last October, Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional abuse, claims he denied.

More details of her claims were published in a story by online magazine Slate on Thursday, prompting Zverev to release a statement on Twitter about the matter.

