A defiant Alexander Zverev said Tuesday he sees no reason to step down as an ATP Tour player representative after a German court set a date for him to go on trial for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend.

The 26-year-old was handed a 450,000 euro fine ($475,300) in October over the 2020 incident, but he contested the ruling and a Berlin court said Monday a trial will begin from May 31, during the French Open.

Zverev has strenuously denied the accusation and until a final ruling is made, he is considered to be innocent, according to court officials.

Despite the allegations hanging over him, Zverev was this month elected by his peers for a two-year term to the player advisory council of the ATP, the body that runs men’s professional tennis.

