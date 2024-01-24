Alexander Zverev stunned dynamic Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the early hours of Thursday to surge into an Australian Open semi-final against Daniil Medvedev, weathering a big fightback from the world number two.

The German sixth seed eventually prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena to make the last four at a Grand Slam for the seventh time.

Zverev, still searching for a breakthrough major title, will meet Medvedev next after the Russian third seed battled past Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in five gruelling sets.

