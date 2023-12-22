One of Malta's most-known photographers and graphic designers, Zvezdan Reljić, died on Friday, after a short illness. He was 62 years old.

Known as an inspiration for many Maltese artists, Reljić was a publishing industry specialist with more than 30 years experience in photography, pre-press, printing and graphic design.

He graduated from the Graphic Arts School in Belgrade in 1983 with a specialisation in Photography Reproduction.

Leaving behind the turbulent days leading up to the Yugoslav war, Reljić migrated to Malta with his family during the early 1990s.

During his career, he worked for several pre-press, newspaper and magazine design departments. For over 10 years, he was a member of Network Publications, later Media Today’s design and print staff.

Reljić created the Kixott co-operative, which he ran from its bar in Mosta as a hub for creatives, as well as EDE Books.

In Malta, he held workshops on black-and-white film photography and darkroom printing and several of his own photography projects.

Among his successful projects in Malta was his 2018 Wiċċna/Our Face, a book of around 200 photographic portraits of individuals from different backgrounds, generations and ethnicities who currently reside in Malta.

Reljić was married to Jasmina, who died in 2020. They had three children, Teodor, Jovan, and Tia.