Many players in Malta enjoy online betting, which is why betting sites in the country are so popular. At the same time, Malta is a jurisdiction where online gambling is well-regulated. The MGA, the country's main gambling regulatory organization, is among the leading international gaming control bodies.

We researched the Maltese gaming market and compared numerous legitimate operators to rate and rank the best betting sites Malta has to offer. In this guide, you will learn about the top sports you can bet on, the various markets you can benefit from, and the bonus offers you can claim at the top online sportsbooks.

10 best Maltese betting sites

To prepare our ranking, we used a set of criteria to evaluate and rate the gambling sites for online sports betting. We compared the features and options that the MT online bookmakers offer. We evaluated essential elements like the available sports and the variety of in-play betting options.

We also looked for attractive bonuses and checked their terms and conditions. We tested and rated the customer support service of the online betting companies to make sure they offer adequate assistance to players.

Here is a list of the top sites for betting in Malta with their notable advantages:

Betsson - Best Betting Site in Malta Overall Mozzart - Excellent Betting Apps Betway - Top Betting Odds Betsafe - Best In-Play Betting Features bet365 - Attractive Bonuses bwin - Great Variety of Betting Markets Unibet - Top-Ranked Live Streaming Services bet-at-home - Recommended for Basketball Betting NetBet - Best for eSports Betting LVBet - Top Bet Builder Features

All these online gambling sites offer top-ranked online betting services and boast an excellent combination of useful features and competitive odds.

1. Betsson - Best MT Gambling Platform to Bet Online

Betsson

Among the best sports operators for Maltese players, Betsson ranks in the top positions because it offers a well-arranged platform that features excellent odds levels, a variety of markets, a good range of promos, and various live sports betting options.

Sports and Markets Offered: 35+

Live Betting Features: Live Odds, In-Play Stats

Odds Quality: 5.21% - 5.68% Average Margin

Customer Support: LiveChat, Email, FAQ

Most Popular Sports/Events: NHL, World Championship, ATP Rome

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: eCOGRA

Responsible Gambling Measures: Gamblers Anonymous

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/959/2022

Bonuses and Promotions: Free Bets, Cash Prize Draws

Overall Rating: 5.00/5

Summary of the Betting Site: The platform offers a wide range of sports, including basketball, baseball, cricket, ice hockey, boxing, cycling, handball, motorsports, and more. You can bet on popular competitions like the NHL, World Championship, La Liga, ATP Rome, and more.

2. Mozzart - Excellent Mobile Betting Options

Mozzart

Many traditional sports fans in Malta prefer to place bets on the go. Mozzart is the most recommended betting site in this category because it has dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices.

Sports and Markets Offered: 25+

Live Betting Features: Live Streaming, Multi Live View

Odds Quality: 4.60% - 5.11% Average Margin

Customer Support: Email, FAQ, Live Chat

Most Popular Sports/Events: Premier League, NBA Playoffs, ATP Rome Clay

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: SSL Encryption

Responsible Gambling Measures: Responsible Gaming Foundation

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/606/2018

Bonuses and Promotions: Cashback, Odds Boost, Cash Out

Overall Rating: 4.95/5

Summary of the Betting Site: The dedicated apps of the operator support sports like football, tennis, baseball, hockey, handball, eSports, boxing, darts, and more. Through the apps, you can bet on many popular markets. These include final result, both teams to score, total goals, over/under, handicap, and many more.

3. Betway - Attractive Online Betting Odds for Popular Sports Events

Betway

Among the best betting sites for placing online wagers, Betway is a brand known for its competitive odds. The operator tops the list of recommended platforms at bestbettingsites.com and features various popular sports like baseball, cricket, football, and basketball. Maltese punters can place wagers on popular leagues like the Champions League, Serie A, NBA, and more.

Sports and Markets Offered: 30+

Live Betting Features: Virtual Sports, Multilive View, Bet Builder

Odds Quality: 4.96% - 6.92% Average Margin

Customer Support: Live Chat

Most Popular Sports/Events: MLB, La Liga, Serie A

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: eCOGRA

Responsible Gambling Measures: Gambling Therapy

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/130/2006

Bonuses and Promotions: Free Bets

Overall Rating: 4.90/5

Summary of the Betting Site: The operator offers some of the most competitive odds on the market. The margin for some of the sports events ranges between 7.64% and 10.22% for American football, 4.96% and 6.92% for baseball, or 8.96% and 9.09% for basketball.

4. Betsafe - Top In-Play Betting Options

betsafe

Those who prefer to place bets on live events at online sportsbooks are recommended to visit Betsafe. In the online betting world, this operator is known for its well-managed in-play section where you can find a good variety of live events to bet on. These include football, tennis, basketball, badminton, table tennis, and various eSports.

Sports and Markets Offered: 25+

Live Betting Features: Open Bets, Accumulators, Multipliers

Odds Quality: 4.06% - 4.67% Average Margins

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email

Most Popular Sports/Events: NBA, La Liga, ATP

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: eCOGRA

Responsible Gambling Measures: Gamblers Anonymous

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/959/2022

Bonuses and Promotions: Free Bets, Cash Prize Draws, Football Acca Boost

Overall Rating: 4.85/5

Summary of the Betting Site: The in-play section includes top markets like match result, total goals, 1st half - 2nd half, and more. Some of the interesting leagues that are available include the Japan J3 League and Australia State Leagues. Unlike some other Malta bookies, this one offers a separate section for Price Boost Specials. Here, players can benefit from attractive pre-match and live markets.

5. bet365 - Variety of Betting Bonuses

bet365

Without a doubt, bonuses can improve your betting session and give you the chance to boost your account. Among the top Maltese bookmakers, bet365 is known for managing an attractive promotional campaign. New players can benefit from a good welcome betting bonus.

Sports and Markets Offered: 35+

Live Betting Features: Live Score Updates, In-Play Stats

Odds Quality: 5.91% - 7.05% Average Margins

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email

Most Popular Sports/Events: Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: eCOGRA, IBIA

Responsible Gambling Measures: Gambling Therapy

Gambling Licence: MGA/CRP/531/2018

Bonuses and Promotions: Odds Boosts, Daily Offers, Free Bets

Overall Rating: 4.80/5

Summary of the Betting Site: This operator often runs regular promotions for those who are already registered on the site. Players can take advantage of excellent mobile live streaming, full and partial cashouts, live statistics, and more. You can bet on top football matches from popular leagues like La Liga, League One, Coppa Italia, National League, Serie A, and more.

6. bwin - Top Betting Markets to Choose From

Bwin

Many bettors are looking for niche sports, and therefore, the variety of the available market is of great importance. Like many of the best bookmakers out there, Bwin offers a vast selection of leagues and has an excellent set of markets to choose from.

Sports and Markets Offered: 40+

Live Betting Features: Betting on Specific Players, Live Match Tracker

Odds Quality: 4.80% - 6.45% Average Margins

Customer Support: Email, Live Chat

Most Popular Sports/Events: FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: eCIOGRA

Responsible Gambling Measures: Gamble Aware

Gambling Licence: MGA/CRP/688/2019

Bonuses and Promotions: Free Bets, Acca Boosts

Overall Rating: 4.75/5

Summary of the Betting Site: This gambling site offers attractive markets like over/under, odds/even, exact score, match winner, both teams to score, Asian handicap, and many more. The most popular sports include football, horse racing, badminton, baseball, and golf. There's also an excellent selection of eSports, including Dota 2, CS: GO, LOL, and more.

7. Unibet - Recommended for Live Streaming Services

Unibet

In Malta's betting landscape, there are various gambling platforms offering streaming services, but this feature is particularly well-managed at Unibet. Among the various sports available for streaming are football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, cricket, handball, volleyball, and rugby.

Sports and Markets Offered: 22+

Live Betting Features: Streaming, Live Odds

Odds Quality: 5.01% - 5.05% Average Margins

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email

Most Popular Sports/Events: NHL, NBA, Europa League

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: eCOGRA

Responsible Gambling Measures: Gambling Therapy, BeGambleAware

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/1031/2023

Bonuses and Promotions: Daily Deals

Overall Rating: 4.70/5

Summary of the Betting Site: At Unibet, you can access all your bets and bet offers in a separate tab and manage your session even better. There is a section with upcoming events, where you can check which major tournaments are coming up and deposit funds into your account at the right moment.

8. bet-at-home - Top Basketball Betting Odds and Markets

bet-at-home

All of the top Malta betting sites offer basketball wagers. However, at bet-at-home, you can benefit from the most convenient sports markets for this sport. The leagues you can bet on include BBL, Superliga, KBL, A1 League, Super League, PLK, Serie A2, ABA League, and more.

Sports and Markets Offered: 20+

Live Betting Features: Live Betslip, Live Stats

Odds Quality: 6.67% - 8.43% Average Margins

Customer Support: Live Chat, FAQ

Most Popular Sports/Events: Liga 1, NPL New South Wales, Victoria Premier League 2

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: eCOGRA

Responsible Gambling Measures: GamCare, Gamblers Anonymous

Gambling Licence: MGA/CRP/278/2004-01

Bonuses and Promotions: Welcome Boost, Combi +

Overall Rating: 4.65/5

Summary of the Betting Site: The markets you can find for the top basketball matches include over/under, Asian handicap, player performances and more. The odds for the top basketball events are competitive compared to other top bookmakers. The margins for some popular markets range between 6.67% and 8.43%.

9. NetBet - Great Variety of eSports Betting Options

NetBet

Many gambling sites try to provide their customers with a comprehensive betting experience, and some manage to offer better options for specific products. NetBet is the recommended betting site where eSports fans will find excellent features.

Sports and Markets Offered: 26+

Live Betting Features: In-Play Betting Guide, Live Odds

Odds Quality: 4.91% - 4.96% Average Margins

Customer Support: FAQ, Email, Live Chat

Most Popular Sports/Events: Europa League, Champions League

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: iTech Labs

Responsible Gambling Measures: GamCare, GamStop

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/126/2006

Bonuses and Promotions: Acca Boost, Cashout

Overall Rating: 4.60/5

Summary of the Betting Site: There are more than 10 eSports available, and the options here include Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Dota 2, King of Glory, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rainbow Six, StarCraft 2, Valorant, and Warcraft 3. The profit margins for the top eSports leagues range from 8.02% to 8.37%.

10. LVBet - Convenient Bet Builder Feature

LVBet

Compared to other online betting operators, LVBet does not offer so many sports. The list includes football, basketball, tennis, ice hockey, MMA, boxing, and more. The operator has a useful Bet Builder feature and offers a good variety of leagues. These include the Premier League, La Liga, NBA, NHL, WTA Rome, and others.

Sports and Markets Offered: 15+

Live Betting Features: Live Streaming, Bet Builder

Odds Quality: 4.15% - 4.76% Average Margins

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email

Most Popular Sports/Events: Premier League, NBA, NFL

Fairness and Data Security Ensured by: eCOGRA

Responsible Gambling Measures: SSL Encryption

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/282/2015

Bonuses and Promotions: Odds Boost, Reload Offers

Overall Rating: 4.55/5

Summary of the Betting Site: What LVBet shines with is its convenient Bet Builder feature. It allows you to combine multiple selections from the same game into one bet. The profit margins here for some popular leagues, like the Premier League, range between 4.15% and 4.76%, and between 3.84% and 4.16% for La Liga. The online gaming site also offers regular promotions, including free bets and cash rewards, as well as reload bonuses.

How to choose the best betting site in Malta?

The different sports betting legal operators may offer similar services, but you are always advised to carefully analyze specific components first. Your safety should always be a top priority. You need to check for proper licences and the presence of responsible gambling practices.

Whether it would be a gambling site for casino games or sports betting, analyzing a set of components is mandatory. Below, we have outlined some of the most important factors to consider.

The licence of the betting site - A legit operator is the one that has licences from reputable gambling regulators like the Malta Gaming Authority or other internationally acknowledged regulators like the UK Gambling Commission, for example. These licences guarantee that the betting operator meets strict safety requirements and uses advanced tools to protect its customers' data.

A variety of sports and betting markets- Punters need to be able to find a wide variety of popular sports to bet on. If a sports betting site offers various options, its customers are more likely to stay satisfied because they can wager on their favorite events. This also comes with the necessity of convenient markets for every tournament or match so that players can get the most out of their session.

Bonuses and promotions - Just like the best online casinos in Malta, the top betting websites offer various promotions, such as deposit matches, free bets, odds boosts, cash back deals, and more. However, it is important to read carefully the specific terms and conditions of every betting bonus to understand how it works. Legit betting sites will offer promotions with clear and fair conditions.

Betting app and mobile experience - In a competitive industry like the iGaming business, betting sites need to boast excellent performance on all types of Android and iOS devices. Operators' overall mobile compatibility and performance are crucial in the modern-day gambling era.

Payment options and withdrawal speed - Players need to have access to convenient, fast and secure payment methods. The presence of debit cards like Visa or Mastercard or e-Wallets like PayPal guarantees that Maltese bettors can fund their accounts securely and cash out their winnings quickly, while keeping their banking details secure.

Customer support quality - Customers must have access to helpful support services to help them solve any potential issues. This is why the quality of the customer service matters a lot and often is a reason to give extra points to the overall ranking. Usually, players can contact the support center of any gambling site through email and live chat. Some operators also offer phone support.

Safety, data protection, and scam prevention - Licenced and trusted online betting platforms implement various tools to safeguard players' data and meet high security standards. Almost every reputable betting site has serious SSL encryption that guarantees the overall safety and data protection. Licenced and regulated online bookmakers implement rigorous measures to prevent potential scams and provide secure gaming services to their customers.

Are betting sites in Malta legal?

Yes, sports betting sites in Malta are legal since online gambling is allowed in the country. Moreover, they are strictly regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, a market-leading iGaming regulator.

Established in 2001, the MGA is responsible for guaranteeing that all licenced operators adhere to the country’s strict rules and remote gaming regulations. To legally offer betting services to players in Malta, operators must hold a valid MGA licence, which covers various aspects such as fairness, anti-money laundering measures, and responsible gambling practices.

The licensing process is rigorous, and operators must demonstrate their ability to offer secure, transparent services while protecting the interests of their customers.

In addition, the MGA conducts regular audits and inspections to maintain high industry standards, reinforcing Malta’s reputation as a secure and reliable jurisdiction for online betting.

How to check the licence of a Maltese Betting Site?

To verify the licence of a Maltese betting site, start by checking for the MGA logo displayed on the website, typically at the footer or within the site’s legal pages. This logo indicates that the operator is licenced by the regulator. However, it’s important to guarantee that the licence is valid.

The easiest way to confirm the validity of a licence is to visit the official MGA website. On the site, you can search for the specific operator using the Licencee Search tool, which provides up-to-date information about the licence status, type of licence, and whether any actions have been taken against the operator.

Additionally, legitimate Maltese operators are required to display their licence number on the website, which can also be cross-checked on the MGA’s site.

How Can You Bet Responsibly on Maltese Betting Sites?

Betting responsibly on Maltese online sportsbooks is a priority for both operators and regulators. The official regulator requires that all licenced operators offer responsible gambling tools to help players manage their gambling activities effectively. These tools include deposit limits and self-exclusion options that help players manage their gambling sessions.

Many Maltese betting platforms collaborate with reputable responsible gambling organizations to provide further support. Some of the well-known organizations include GamStop, which allows players to self-exclude from all licenced gambling sites, and GambleAware, which offers advice and support services to individuals affected by gambling problems.

By using these tools and understanding the importance of responsible gambling, players can enjoy a safer and more enjoyable experience on Maltese betting platforms.

What criteria do we use to evaluate the betting sites in Malta?

To rate and rank the top Maltese online bookies, we carefully analyze several important factors. The first element we look for is licensing from the local regulator, together with the presence of strong security protocols.

We also check the available sports, betting markets, in-play betting features, and odds levels. Other components are also part of our testing criteria. These include the available bonuses, supported payment methods, the efficiency of the customer support service, and more.

In the following paragraphs, we will outline more details about some of the major features and services that every reputable platform for online betting needs to provide.

What Safety Standards Should Maltese Betting Sites Meet?

Safety is a top priority for any reputable online betting site operating in Malta. Licenced gambling platforms are required to fully comply with stringent safety protocols that protect players. Here are the essential safety measures online operators must implement:

SSL Encryption – All personal and financial data must be encrypted using SSL (Secure Socket Layer) technology. This prevents unauthorized access and guarantees that your details will be kept private from third parties.

Fairness Audits – Online betting sites must submit their betting systems to independent testing agencies to confirm that their odds and outcomes are fair and unbiased.

Know Your Customer (KYC) Protocols – All players must undergo identity verification through KYC checks. This is crucial for preventing underage gambling, fraud, and money laundering.

Secure Payment Systems – Licenced betting sites use trusted payment methods to handle deposits and withdrawals securely, with transparent terms and no hidden charges. Here are the most popular payment methods:

Payment Method Type Deposits Withdrawals PayPal e-Wallet Yes Yes Visa Debit Card Yes Yes Mastercard Credit Card Yes Yes Neteller e-Wallet Yes Yes Trustly e-Wallet Yes Yes Bank Transfer Bank Transfer Yes Yes Skrill e-Wallet Yes Yes

What Types of Sports and Markets Are Available on Maltese Betting Sites?

Maltese online betting sites offer a wide range of events and betting markets to cover a bigger target audience. Popular sports include football, tennis, basketball, and horse racing, but players can also find niche options like eSports, MMA, and golf.

For football fans, major leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A are often featured, with numerous in-play and pre-match betting markets available.

Betting markets vary greatly. Traditional bets like match winner, over/under goals, and correct score, as well as more specific options such as player performance and handicaps, are available at all reputable sports betting sites. Additionally, live betting allows players to place wagers during the events, with dynamic odds that reflect the game’s progression.

What Are the Top Sports to Bet on While in Malta?

In Malta, football is by far the most popular sport for betting, with major competitions like the Premier League, Champions League, and Serie A drawing significant attention. Tennis and basketball also enjoy a strong following, particularly during Grand Slam events and the NBA season.

Operators in Malta tend to focus heavily on these sports, offering a wide variety of betting markets, from standard match outcomes to more specific options like first goalscorer and correct score. Many sites also enhance these offerings with cash-out options and betting stats, providing a more dynamic experience for bettors.

What Bonus Offers Are Available for Maltese Betting Site Players?

To attract the attention of more users, sports operators offer a variety of welcome bonus offers and regular sports promotions. Welcome bonuses are most important since they aim to encourage new players to register.

Apart from the first deposit deals, reputable betting platforms also offer regular promotions for sports, which may include Acca boosts, cash-back deals, free bets, deposit matches and others. Below are some of the best bonus offers that you can find at the recommended online sports betting sites.

What Is a Live Betting Platform and How Does It Work?

A live betting platform allows players to place bets on events while they are in progress. Unlike traditional pre-match betting, live betting offers dynamic odds that change in real time based on the game’s progression.

This enables bettors to wager on various aspects of the match, such as the next goal scorer, the outcome of a specific play, or the total number of goals. Many players in Malta choose to place live bets since they offer even better engagement.

The best sports betting platforms also offer live streaming, detailed stats, and interactive features that allow players to make informed decisions as they watch the action unfold.

How Well Do Mobile Betting Apps Perform in Malta?

Mobile betting is a very important aspect. This is because many people in the country prefer to place wagers while on the move. Therefore, operators need to have excellent mobile performance to be able to compete in the industry.

Most of the top sports betting sites offer dedicated mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices. These apps offer a user-friendly interface and easier navigation.

For those who prefer not to download apps, the best websites are mobile-optimized and function well on smartphones and tablets, ensuring smooth performance without compromising on features.

Is Customer Support Available in Maltese or English?

Customer support on locally licenced betting sites is typically available in both English and Maltese, making it convenient for players. Most operators offer several ways to contact support, including live chat and email. Phone support is not often available. Live chat is usually the quickest method, providing real-time assistance for urgent queries. Email support is available for more detailed issues.

The quality of customer service can vary across operators, but most licenced sites are committed to offering responsive and helpful support 24/7. Many platforms also provide thorough FAQ sections where customers can find helpful information on popular topics.

What are some commonly asked questions about Malta's betting scene?

To provide you with even more useful details on the topic, we have prepared the section below. Here, we have answered some popular questions about the top online bookies in Malta.

How Do You Identify the Best Maltese Betting Sites?

To find the best sports betting sites in Malta, you need to check carefully for proper MGA licensing and excellent safety standards. This will guarantee your own security and the protection of your data and money transactions. Legit operators adhere to strict KYC and fraud prevention policies.

Do All Maltese Betting Sites Offer Bonuses?

All of the best Malta betting sites offer promotions. Some gambling websites offer welcome bonuses as well as a good variety of regular offers like Acca boosts, free bets, cash back offers, and more. You need to check the promotional campaigns regularly to find suitable offers.

How Do I Know If Online Betting is Legal in Malta?

Online gambling in Malta is legal and is strictly regulated by the country's gaming regulator - the MGA. The country is one of the jurisdictions where all types of gaming activities are allowed, and there is strict control regarding the services of operators who accept players from the country.

How Can I Identify a Legitimate Maltese Betting Site?

Legitimate online bookies are licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority and adhere to strict player protection policies. Reputable operators prioritize responsible gambling and offer various tools for self-exclusion. They also collaborate with organizations that help players fight gambling addiction issues.

Which Are the Best Sports-Specific Betting Sites in Malta?

The best online gambling platforms for sports betting are those that are MGA-licenced and best combine the necessary elements. These include a wide variety of sports to bet on, different markets for top leagues, attractive betting bonuses, helpful customer support and safe and fast payment methods.

Are There Any PayPal Betting Sites Available for Maltese Players?

Yes, the operators that we have rated and ranked offer some of the most popular payment methods, including PayPal, allowing for secure money transactions. Other safe payment options that can be used at the top online sportsbooks licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority include Visa, Skrill, Mastercard and Neteller.

Can I Access Malta’s Best Betting Sites While on the Go?

Yes, you can, since the top sportsbooks are optimized for mobile devices. Some operators offer downloadable applications for Android and iOS, while others can be visited through a mobile browser. Betting on the go is a popular activity in Malta, and players with various betting preferences can access all sports and wagering markets on their portable devices.

How Can I Contact Customer Support for a Maltese Betting Site?

Most of the Malta sports betting sites offer live chat. This is the most convenient option since you can be assisted directly. You can also use email for more thorough queries, but you may have to wait longer for an answer. Some operators also offer a phone number for direct communication.

What Are the Steps to Deposit Money at Maltese Betting Sites?

In general, it is easy to fund your account at a betting site in Malta. First, you need to register by providing the required details. You have to access the cashier and choose a payment method. Then, you simply need to enter the amount you want to deposit and follow the steps to complete the procedure.

What Advantages Can I Expect When Betting on Maltese Betting Sites?

You can benefit from various features and services that include a great variety of sports to bet on, as well as numerous markets for the most popular matches and leagues. Keep in mind that the top online betting companies also offer attractive bonuses that can improve your session.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/