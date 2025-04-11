You can play legally at all kinds of online casinos in Malta – from those with huge welcome bonuses for newbies to sites for high rollers. It comes down to MGA-licenced operators that specialize in live dealer games and those that offer the largest catalogs of video slots.

Overall, you can find plenty of Malta online casinos for every style and taste. This article will tell you everything you need to know upon getting started. You will learn how to choose the best site, what to pay more attention to and what is less important, as well as many other details.

10 best Malta online casinos

The following list includes a ranking of the top 10 online casinos in Malta. It is created by assessing a bunch of important factors, such as game catalogs, the reputation of the software providers and the casino operators, mobile app compatibility, and many more. Here are the highest-ranking operators and their strongest sides.

888casino – Best Online Casino in Malta in All Criteria Playzee – Top-Rated Vip Membership via the Zee Club Spinyoo – Most Diverse Deposit and Withdrawal Methods LeoVegas – Best-Rated Maltese Site for Video Slots Betsson – Top Online Sportsbook and Poker Platform N1Casino – Biggest Welcome Bonus at Casino Sites Casumo – Best Online Casino in Malta for Newbies Energy – Top Live Dealer Games by Evolution Betway – Most Downloaded Casino App for iOS Devices PlayOJO – Best Free Spins Bonus with No Wagering

1. 888casino – Top-Rated Maltese Casino Site Overall

888

This is the first online casino from Malta that deserves the highest rating of them all. There are many reasons for that, but its overall performance strikes very high numbers across most factors. From the exclusive 888casino games to the diverse bonuses for Maltese players – it is just the best casino in our list.

Games: 3500+

Jackpots: 400+

RTP: 94.50%

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email, FAQ

Most Popular Game: Irish Riches

Fairness Ensured By: eCOGRA

Player Protection: 888+ Responsible, Gambling Therapy, Gamblers Anonymous

Gambling Licence: MGA/CRP/543/2018

Bonuses: 2 Welcome Offers, 4 Regular Promotions

Rating: 5.0/5

Summary of the casino: Your best option to play online casino games in Malta, also excelling in the diversity of payment methods, game selection, mobile compatibility, and bonus policy.

2. Playzee – The Best Site for High Rollers and VIP Players

Playzee

Playzee is next in our ranking, as it also has the perfect combination of games and bonuses but excels in perks for high rollers, too. For instance, let’s take the Zee Club – it has everything a VIP casino could offer. The high table limits and personalized gifts for the high-tier members are also great examples.

Games: 1200+

Jackpots: 100

RTP: 95.40+

Customer Support: Email, Live Chat, Help Center, Social Networks

Most Popular Game: Starburst

Fairness Ensured By: MGA

Player Protection: Gambling Therapy, GamCare, GamBlock

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/370/2017

Bonuses: 1 Welcome Offer, 6 Daily Bonuses

Rating: 4.9/5

Summary of the casino: This is a top-notch site for high-stakes or VIP players who seek exclusive perks and privileges. Thanks to the Zee Club, the Maltese operator aims at this audience like no other casino.

3. Spinyoo – Accepts 10 Deposit and Nine Withdrawal Methods

Spinyoo

From classic credit and debit cards to modern e-Wallets and even pre-paid cards – Spinyoo casino has a fantastic cashier. It accepts the most popular payment methods in Malta, thus making it very appealing to local players. Of course, it is also licenced by the MGA and is 100% legitimate.

Games: 2500+

Jackpots: 80+

RTP: 96,12%

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email, FAQ, Social Networks

Most Popular Game: Le Pharaoh

Fairness Ensured By: iTech Labs

Player Protection: Gambling Therapy, GamBlock, NetNanny

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/370/2017

Bonuses: 2 Welcome Offers, 2 Regular Promotions

Rating: 4.9/5

Summary of the casino: Spinyoo is a very appealing casino site for Maltese players, and it accepts top payment methods like Apple Pay and Skrill. Another great benefit is the famous Yoo Club where you earn points as you play.

4. LeoVegas – Offers More Than 3000 Video Slots from Diverse Providers

LeoVegas

This online casino excels in the slot selection factor, as it offers nearly 5000 titles of all kinds. They have different themes, play areas, multipliers, bonus levels, and betting limits. LeoVegas also boasts an impressive live dealer lobby with multiple software platforms, and the best thing is that most games are compatible with smartphones and tablets.

Games: 5500+

Jackpots: 170

RTP: 96.53%

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email, Help Center, Blog, Social Networks

Most Popular Game: Starburst

Fairness Ensured By: eCOGRA

Player Protection: LeoSafePlay, Gamblers Anonymous

Gambling Licence: MGA/CRP/237/2013

Bonuses: 3 Welcome Offers, 5 Regular Promotions

Rating: 4.8/5

Summary of the casino: This is one of the best Malta online casinos where you can play slots. There is everything from the newest and latest titles to progressive jackpots and classic slots. LeoVegas is internationally recognized with several awards.

5. Betsson – Best Gambling Site with Sportsbook and Poker Platforms

Betsson

When playing at Betsson, we discovered that a sports betting enthusiast can find the best perks in Malta. It comes down to the best odds, as well as in-play betting opportunities. Betsson also has a separate poker platform, while the online casino offers a ton of RNG games.

Games: 5993

Jackpots: 1115

RTP: 97.70%

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email, Help Center, Blog, Phone

Most Popular Game:

Fairness Ensured By: eCOGRA

Player Protection: Gamblers Anonymous, NetNanny, Gambling Therapy, Gam-Anon

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/959/2022

Bonuses: 28 Casino, Live Casino, Sports, and Poker Promotions

Rating: 4.8/5

Summary of the casino: Betsson excels in the diversity of gaming products. Besides the classic casino and live casino, it offers a sportsbook and poker platforms, with numerous bonuses and promotions for each category. Another great thing is that the cashier accepts crypto payments.

6. N1Casino – Top-Rated Welcome Bonus Package for New Players

N1 Casino

If you are a first-time player who seeks the best casino bonus, N1 Casino is certainly not to be missed. Its welcome bonus includes a package of money and free spins available on several of your initial deposits. This casino also has a very nice mobile app supporting fast withdrawals from mobile devices.

Games: 4000+

Jackpots: 100+

RTP: 95.90%

Customer Support: Email, Live Chat, Help Center, Online Form

Most Popular Game: Big Bass Bonanza

Fairness Ensured By: eCOGRA

Player Protection: CyberPatrol, GamBlock, Net Nanny, GamCare, Gamblers Anonymous, Gambling Therapy

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/394/2017

Bonuses: 1 Welcome Offer, 2 Regular Promotions

Rating: 4.8/5

Summary of the casino: New players from Malta can come across plenty of nice surprises that come after their initial deposit. It comes down to a great welcome bonus package on the 1st/4th deposits, which also includes free spins. Another nice surprise is the huge selection of game developers, hence the outstanding number of games.

7. Casumo - Best Low-Limit Tables for Low-Stakes Players

Casumo

The low deposit limits, combined with low-limit RNG games, make Casumo perfect for those who don’t want to place big wagers. It is suitable for newbies and low-stakes players, as well as those who want to play for free, as many games are available in a demo mode. Casumo also has low wagering requirements, and many other perks designed for this type of players.

Games: 1700+

Jackpots: 120

RTP: 95.50%

Customer Support: FAQ, Live Chat, Email

Most Popular Game: Legacy of Gems Blitzways

Fairness Ensured By: eCOGRA

Player Protection: Gambling Therapy, GamCare

Gambling Licence: MGA/CRP/217/2012

Bonuses: 1 Welcome Offer, 3 Regular Promotions

Rating: 4.8/5

Summary of the casino: Casumo excels in many areas, such as game selection, welcome bonus terms, and customer service. However, its strongest side is the low-limit roulette, blackjack and other tables, most of which accept bets from $0.1 and are perfect for low-stakes players.

8. Energy – Most Popular Live Roulette and Blackjack from Evolution

Energy Casino

Energy will impress you with its large collection of RNG table games, including everything from roulette to baccarat and other card games. It also accepts numerous deposit and withdrawal methods popular among Maltese players.

Games: 1100+

Jackpots: 80+

RTP: 95.50%

Customer Support: Social Networks, Live Chat, Blog, Help Center, Mailbox

Most Popular Game: Mega Joker

Fairness Ensured By: iTech Labs

Player Protection: Gamblers Anonymous, Gam-Anon, Gambling Therapy, BetBlocker

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/224/2012

Bonuses: 1 Welcome Offer, 8 Regular Promotions

Rating: 4.8/5

Summary of the casino: Energy Casino offers a superb live dealer lobby with more than 150 table variants from Evolution. Top examples include Immersive Roulette Deluxe, XXXTreme Lightning Roulette, and live game shows like Crazy Time or Monopoly Big Baller.

9. Betway – Top-Rated Casino App for iOS and Android

Betway

Whether you want a downloadable app or not, Betway has what you’ve been looking for. It offers the best conditions to play on the go, including hundreds of high-quality games optimized for smartphones and tablets. Also, you can choose from many high-payout casino games.

Games: 1500+

Jackpots: 100+

RTP: 97.55%

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email, Social Networks, Contact Form, Help Center

Most Popular Game: Mega Moolah

Fairness Ensured By: eCOGRA

Player Protection: Gamblers Anonymous, GamCare, SectiGo, Gambling Therapy, I.B.A.S.

Gambling Licence: MGA/B2C/130/2006

Bonuses: 2 Welcome Offers, 2 Regular Promotions

Rating: 4.7/5

Summary of the casino: It offers everything you could want from a gambling site. There are live and classic casino games, as well as a sports betting platform. Betway also excels in its mobile gaming characteristics, thanks to fast and responsive apps for all mobile platforms.

10. PlayOJO – Top MT Casino for No-Wagering Free Spins

PlayOJO

Finally, the last casino on our list also performs very well in terms of all factors and deserves a very high rating. PlayOJO also has an outstanding feature that allows you to withdraw any bonus money immediately after a winning combination. You are not required to wager it as you normally are at most other online casinos in Malta.

Games: 3000+

Jackpots: 100+

RTP: 96.60%

Customer Support: Live Chat, Email, Social Networks, FAQ

Most Popular Game: 777 Strike

Fairness Ensured By: iTech Labs

Player Protection: GamCare, GamBlock

Gambling Licence: MGA/CRP/171/2009/01

Bonuses: 1 Welcome Offer, 2 Regular Promotions

Rating: 4.7/5

Summary of the casino: PlayOJO is one of the few Maltese casino sites that offer a no-wagering welcome bonus. It is not one of the biggest bonuses, but what you win is what you get. There is no need to wager it a certain number of times upon requesting a withdrawal.

How to choose the best online casino in Malta?

If you are looking for the best option to play at a casino online in Malta, then this is a very important section to read. It includes the most important steps to select an operator, including key criteria and some other details not to be missed.

Confirm the Licence of the Casino – Confirm that the casino is licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). An MGA licence guarantees player protection, fair gaming, and strict regulatory oversight for legal and secure gameplay. Check the Variety of Games - Look for a rich selection of slots, table games, and live dealer options from top providers like NetEnt, Games Global, and Pragmatic Play, among dozens of others. Read the Bonus Policy - Examine all welcome offers, their wagering requirements, and expiry dates. A transparent, fair bonus policy is the only way you get real value without impossible conditions attached to your rewards. Try the Casino App - A good downloadable or web-based app ensures smooth gameplay on the go. Check for fast loading times, intuitive layout, and full game availability on iOS or Android devices. Explore the Payment Options – Check if the casino supports trusted methods like cards, e-Wallets, and bank transfers. Look for fast withdrawals, low fees, and flexible limits that suit your preferences. Test the Customer Support - Reliable customer support should be available 24/7 via live chat, email, social networks, or phone. Quick, knowledgeable responses show the casino values player experience and trust. Analyze Safety and Scam Protection - Check for SSL encryption and responsible gaming tools, and verify security certifications. Avoid casinos with vague ownership info or poor user reviews - these can indicate scams or unfair practices.

Are online casinos in Malta legal?

The short answer to this question is Yes. The top Malta online casino platforms are fully legal and regulated, thanks to the MGA that oversees all online gambling activities, and you can find more about it in the following sections.

This is the organization that guarantees that all its licencees meet strict standards for fairness, player protection, and responsible gaming. Moreover, Malta was one of the first EU countries to regulate online gambling and remains a trusted jurisdiction for both players and operators worldwide.

How to Check the Licence of a Maltese Online Casino?

It is very easy to verify a Maltese online casino’s licence. Firstly, you can scroll to the website’s footer and look for the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) logo or licence number. Secondly, you can check the “about us” page or the general terms and conditions of the operator, where you can also find details about its MGA licensing.

Alternatively, you can visit the MGA's official website and use their licencee search tool to confirm the casino’s active status. Compare the numbers and make sure the licence is valid, not expired, and tied to the exact operator running the site. Always check that the casino’s legal entity name matches what’s listed under the licence to avoid scams.

Which Global Casino Licensing Authorities Are Recognized?

In addition to the MGA licence, several other global regulators are widely respected. These include the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), known for its strict consumer protections; the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, often licensing large European brands; and the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, which maintains high operational standards.

Other reputable authorities include Curacao eGaming, Kahnawake Gaming Commission (Canada), and the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen). Like the MGA, these regulators issue licences to casinos that use fair gaming systems, protect player data and offer dispute resolution. You should always choose online casinos licenced by at least one of these authorities.

How Can You Gamble Responsibly at Maltese Online Casinos?

Responsible gambling starts with setting clear limits and using the tools provided by licenced Maltese casinos. These include deposit limits, loss limits, time reminders, and self-exclusion options. Support is also available through companies like GamCare, BeGambleAware, and others that contribute towards a safer gambling ecosystem.

Always read the terms before playing and avoid gambling when stressed or emotional. Take breaks often and never chase losses. The best Malta gambling sites must also provide KYC checks to verify your age and identity. These and many other responsible gaming tools help you maintain control, enjoy the experience, and prevent gambling from becoming harmful.

What criteria do we use to evaluate the top online casinos in Malta?

Now, let’s look at a few other criteria that are as important as those already discussed above. Once you are aware of all these details, you can analyze a casino site more precisely and objectively. That’s how you pick the best casino for you.

What safety standards should online casinos in Malta meet?

Player safety is essential for all legitimate operators that deal with online gambling in Malta. They undertake safety protocols seriously and offer the most modern tools and features, such as SSL encryption and KYC identification. Find out more details in the following list:

SSL Encryption - All player data must be protected by SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption to prevent unauthorized access and ensure secure communication.

Game Fairness Testing - Games must be tested by independent labs (e.g., iTech Labs, eCOGRA) to verify they meet fairness and integrity standards before being released to players.

RNG Audits - Casinos must undergo regular Random Number Generator (RNG) audits to guarantee random and unbiased game outcomes, especially for slots and table games.

Know Your Customer (KYC) Protocols - Players must verify their identity through KYC procedures, which help prevent underage gambling, fraud, and money laundering activities.

Secure and Verified Cashiers – All legitimate operators must use regulated and trusted payment providers to ensure secure deposits and withdrawals, with clear terms and no hidden fees.

What types of online casino games are available in Malta?

Some of the most popular casino games include a wide variety of video slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. There are plenty of options if you want to play at a live casino in Malta, too. Many sites also feature special titles like bingo, keno, and scratch cards. Here are the most popular game categories:

Video Slots

RNG Tables

Live Dealer Tables

Live Game Shows

Scratch Cards

Keno

Online Lottery

Video Poker

Jackpot Games

What bonus offers are available for Maltese online casino players?

You can access a wide range of bonus offers, including welcome packages with free spins, no-wagering bonuses, reload deals, and regular promotions like daily Drops & Wins. Some casinos also feature VIP programs and loyalty rewards. Terms vary by site, so you should always check the wagering requirements and game restrictions before claiming.

Casino Name: Welcome Offer: Bonus Specs: Rating: Link: 888casino Up to €1000 Min. deposit: €10 Playthrough: 40x Eligible Games: All 5.0/5 Play Here Playzee Up to €1500 + 150 Spins Min. deposit: €20 Playthrough: 35x Eligible Games: Selected Slots, Scratchcards and Keno 4.9/5 Play Here Spinyoo Up to €1000 + 100 Spins Min. deposit: €20 Playthrough: 35x Eligible Games: Selected Slots, Scratchcards and Keno 4.9/5 Play Here LeoVegas Up to €400 Min. deposit: €10 Playthrough: 20x Eligible Games: Slots, Table Games, Video Poker 4.8/5 Play Here Betsson Up to €100 + 300 Spins Min. deposit: €10 Playthrough: 35x Eligible Games: Casino, Live Casino, Sports 4.8/5 Play Here N1Casino Up to €4000 + 200 Spins Min. deposit: €10 Playthrough: 40x Eligible Games: Selected Slots 4.8/5 Play Here Casumo Up to €300 + 20 Spins Min. deposit: €10 Playthrough: 30x Eligible Games: All Except Baccarat 4.8/5 Play Here Energy Up to €400 Min. deposit: €10 Playthrough: 25x/30x Eligible Games: Selected Slots 4.8/5 Play Here Betway Up to $30 in Free Bets + 20 Spins Min. deposit: €10 Playthrough: 1x Eligible Games: Sport Bets at Odds of 1.75+ 4.7/5 Play Here PlayOJO 50 Free Spins Min. deposit: €10 Playthrough: 0x Eligible Games: Book of Dead 4.7/5 Play Here

What is a live casino Platform and how does it work?

A live casino in Malta offers an unmatched online gaming environment. It is possible thanks to streaming real-time casino games like blackjack, roulette, or baccarat with live human dealers via high-definition video.

You are involved in the gameplay by placing bets through a digital interface and interacting with dealers and other players through live chat. These games are hosted in professional studios or real casinos, combining the convenience of online play with the social atmosphere of land-based gaming.

There’s no software used for the game results, and regulated platforms use secure technology and certified equipment to ensure fairness. Live casinos offer the most immersive gaming experience from desktop or mobile devices, as well as unique features like bet history, hot and cold number statistics, slow-motion camera views, and others.

How well do mobile casino apps perform in Malta?

Mobile casino apps in Malta perform exceptionally well, thanks to strong regulation and partnerships with top software providers. These apps are free to download, offer fast loading times, and have hundreds of slots, table games, and live dealer tables.

The native apps are optimized for most iOS and Android operating systems, but you must verify if your version is supported in advance. In contrast, if you choose to play in a web-based app, it is almost certain that your mobile web browser will be compatible.

FAQ – Most commonly asked questions about Malta's gambling scene

This article about the best online casinos in Malta is at the end, but we invite you to check some important questions. It comes down to a short FAQ section about bonuses, legal games, payment methods, and a few other topics not to be missed.

How do you identify the best Maltese online casinos?

Firstly, the best Maltese online casinos are licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). They must also offer a wide variety of games, fast and secure payment options, as well as responsive customer support and strong responsible gambling tools. You should determine a casino’s quality and trustworthiness before you register.

Do all Maltese online casinos offer bonuses?

Yes, all Maltese casino sites offer bonuses of different types, such as welcome packages, free spins, reload offers, and loyalty rewards. However, not all promotions are equal - terms like wagering requirements and withdrawal limits vary. Always read the bonus terms carefully before claiming it.

How do I know if online gambling is legal in Malta?

Online gambling is fully legal in Malta and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. Casinos must meet strict licensing requirements to operate legally. If a gaming site displays a valid MGA licence and complies with local laws, it is legally authorized to offer gambling services to Maltese players.

How can I identify a legitimate Maltese online casino?

A legitimate Maltese online casino displays its MGA licence number in the footer and links to official verification. It uses SSL encryption, offers transparent terms, and provides responsible gambling tools. You can also check for fair game certifications and positive user reviews to confirm the casino’s safety and reliability.

Which are the best slot-specific online casinos in Malta?

Top slot-focused online casinos in Malta include sites that offer thousands of video slots of all kinds. Examples include progressive jackpots and classic reels from world-renowned providers like NetEnt, Play’n GO, and Games Global. Also, these sites offer the latest and newest video slots, as well as games from less popular providers.

Are there any PayPal casino sites available for Maltese players?

Yes, several MGA-licensed casinos accept PayPal, which offers fast and secure transactions. This is what makes PayPal a popular choice among players seeking convenience, reliability, and minimal sharing of banking details when gambling online. Also, it is often accepted for both deposits and withdrawals and allows very wide transaction limits.

Can I access Malta’s best online casinos while on the go?

Yes, as most leading Maltese casinos have mobile-optimized websites or dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices. You can access full game libraries, make deposits, and even play live dealer games from your smartphone or tablet. You can enjoy a seamless gaming experience wherever you are.

How can I contact customer support for a Maltese online casino?

You can typically reach support via social networks, 24/7 live chat, email, or sometimes phone. Many MGA-licenced casinos also include detailed FAQ sections and offer support in multiple languages. Fast, responsive service is a key quality of top-tier Maltese online casinos.

What are the steps to deposit money at online casinos in Malta?

You can easily deposit to claim, for example, a casino bonus in Malta, by creating a new account and following the steps. If you want to deposit regularly, then you should log in to your casino account, visit the cashier, choose a payment method, and confirm the transaction.

What advantages can I expect when playing at Maltese online casinos?

Players at MGA-licenced casinos enjoy strong security, fair gameplay, a wide variety of games, and strict player protection standards. Malta’s regulations are key to transparency, responsible gambling features, and access to trusted payment options. You also benefit from international game providers and excellent mobile compatibility.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.