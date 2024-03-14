Maltabiennale.art, a celebration of contemporary art and heritage, has been launched and will run until May 31.

The event brings together over 100 local and international artists and will unfold across 20 heritage sites in Malta and Gozo; a tapestry of artistic visions in different media that will dialogue with these historically significant locations.

The central theme of maltabiennale.art is “white sea olive groves” and will play out within the biennale’s main pavilion, an artistic exploration that comes to life across many locations and through four intertwined sub-themes: Can You Sea?: The Mediterranean as a Political Body; The Counterpower of Piracy; Decolonising Malta: Polyphony Is Us; and The Matri-archive of the Mediterranean.

Each subtheme provides a canvas for diverse perspectives, all of which collectively strive to challenge preconceptions about the role of art in society, explore how contemporary art can shed new light on our heritage, and offer new perspectives into Maltese and Mediterranean identity.

