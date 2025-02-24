Over €10 million have been allocated for renewable energy grants to support households in transitioning to sustainable energy, with Gozo residents receiving an added benefit for the first time.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli told the press on Monday that the 2025 Renewable Energy Systems Household Grants Scheme, administered by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS), will continue to help homeowners install photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery storage solutions, with an added benefit for Gozo.

"Gozo has a substantial number of solar panels, making it increasingly reliant on clean energy. At times, Gozo operates entirely on clean energy, and we aim to further strengthen this by installing more battery storage in homes," Dalli said.

For the first time, Gozo households will benefit from increased grant coverage, with funding of up to 95% for battery storage installations, capped at €8,550.

Once again, applicants in Malta and Gozo investing in PV and battery storage systems can benefit from the following grant options:

Option A: PV system with standard inverter – 50% of eligible costs, up to €2,500 per system (€625/kWp).

Option B: PV system with hybrid inverter – 50% of eligible costs, up to €3,000 per system (€750/kWp).

Option C: Hybrid inverter + battery storage – 80% of battery costs, up to €7,200 (€720/kWh), and 80% of hybrid inverter costs, up to €1,800 (€450/kWp).

Option D: Battery storage only – 80% of battery costs, up to €7,200 (€720/kWh).

The scheme includes a feed-in tariff of 10.5c per unit for 20 years and a streamlined application process with instant approval for Part A applications.

The total budget allocation stands at €10.3 million, and private individuals with residential electricity meters are eligible to apply.

Applications open on February 25 and will be accepted until December or until funds are exhausted.

REWS CEO Marjohn Abela noted that the 2024 scheme received over 2,500 applications for PV and battery storage installations.

Additionally, the feed-in tariff scheme will continue for photovoltaic systems under 40kWp, with a tariff set at 15c per kWh for 20 years. This scheme does not include a grant but is open to households, community organisations, and businesses.

For more information, visit rews.org.mt.