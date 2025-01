A total of 121 drivers were fined over the past week for driving excessively in Attard, Żebbuġ, f’Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, St Paul's Bay and Mellieħa among others.

The police said in a statement the drivers were stopped during routine checks during which officers issued other fines linked to drunk driving, the use of mobile phones while driving, and lack of a valid license or safety belt.

The police urged drivers to follow traffic rules and respect their and other people's lives.