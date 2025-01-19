The Malta Society of Arts (MSA), in collaboration with Arts Council Malta (ACM), is hosting the second edition of Sustain-Delay, a music and arts programme designed to introduce diverse audiences to a wide range of sonic and artistic experiences.

The 2025 edition unfolds across four seasons: winter (February), spring (April), summer (July) and autumn (November), with fringe events also planned.

Building on the success of its first year in 2024, Sustain-Delay 2025 promises an expanded line-up featuring 14 unique events, including concerts, workshops and literary gatherings.

The programme continues to invite both seasoned enthusiasts of experimental arts and newcomers to venture into uncharted creative territories.

“In 2025, we’re taking things to the next level with an expanded programme that encompasses dance, literature, workshops and increased community involvement,” Kurt Buttigieg, artistic director of Sustain-Delay, said.

Sustain-Delay artistic director Kurt Buttigieg. Photo: Leo Chircop

“We’re thrilled to host both local and international artists, creating a dynamic fusion of sounds, ideas and activities while fostering a legacy of experimentation and inclusivity.”

The 2025 programme boasts an exciting array of artists from Malta and abroad, including talents from France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey and the Netherlands.

Featured performers include percussionist Will Guthrie (US), pianist Gabi Sultana (Malta), experimental harpist Léa Roger (France), electronic musician Huerco S. (US) and vocalist Dullmea (Portugal).

These and many other artists will showcase a broad spectrum of creative expression throughout the year.

Mary Ann Cauchi, COO for Funding and Strategy at ACM, highlights the programme’s significance.

“This is the second year ACM is supporting Sustain-Delay following last year’s successful debut. ACM is committed to nurturing the artistic development of the MSA, a leading arts institution with a strong focus on innovation in the arts as well as on arts education. Sustain-Delay aligns perfectly with ACM’s Strategy2025 to further strengthen and diversify the arts sector in Malta,” she explained.

Poster of this year’s Sustain-Delay programme. Design by Samwel Mallia

Adrian Mamo, president of the MSA, added: “Sustain-Delay reflects the MSA’s commitment to fostering creative exploration and innovation.

“By bringing together artists and audiences from various disciplines and cultural backgrounds, we aim to establish MSA as a vibrant hub for experimental and collaborative arts in Malta. This year’s expanded programme is a testament to our vision of nurturing artistic excellence and accessibility.”

For updates and full programme details, the public is encouraged to follow Sustain-Delay on Facebook and Instagram. Sustain-Delay 2025 is a Malta Society of Arts project in collaboration with Arts Council Malta.