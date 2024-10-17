A sum of €15 million in EU funding has been allocated towards the building of an arts and culture hub in Marsa, the Ministry for Culture has said.

The ministry said the financing, through the European Regional Development Fund, will go towards the project’s initial phase, which includes the construction of workshops for carnival enthusiasts, storage facilities and a multi-purpose arts facility. This part of the project is expected to take three to four years to complete.

A ministry spokesperson said: “These elements are critical in laying the groundwork for the broader vision we have in place. The first phase is not just about a physical infrastructure but serves as the foundation for the overall master plan.”

The project includes the building of dance rehearsal studios, rehearsal space for 18 rock bands, a 914-seat outdoor theatre and a 380-seat indoor theatre, a performing arts museum, a 5D cinema, an audiovisual centre and a café, in addition to 30 interactive workshops, 22 carnival float workshops and eight carnival costume workshops.

Site located at Albert Town

The site is located at the Albert Town industrial area and is identified in the Grand Harbour local plan as a site for a prime tourism and leisure harbour destination, which is innovative, sustainable and socially inclusive

The 77,200-square metre project, spearheaded by Festivals Malta, is a revision of the ‘Malta Carnival Experience’ approved by the PA in 2016, now expanded to include facilities for dancers, musicians and other performing artists. Compared to the previous proposal, the total gross floor area has increased from 26,970 square metres to 77,200 square metres, an increase of 286%.

The Planning Authority approved the development of the arts and culture hub in Marsa earlier this year.

The ministry spokesperson said: “Once completed, these facilities will create the necessary environment to support the evolving needs of the local cultural scene, offering flexible and much-needed spaces for both public and private events.”

The ministry emphasised that the project aims to create a vibrant cultural ecosystem that will support future expansions and provide much-needed space and resources for local artists.