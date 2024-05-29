A recently announced multimillion-euro cultural hub in Marsa has been met with enthusiasm by the carnival community and mixed reactions by those in the arts community.

Carnival’s artistic director called the planned hub a “dream” for carnival enthusiasts and said it would lead to even bigger carnivals in the future.

But some of those Times of Malta spoke to were less flattering of the project, with one figure calling it “political propaganda”, an accusation flatly refuted by the head of the entity overseeing the project.

Meanwhile, others from the dance, theatre and music world took a more measured approach, stressing that, while the project had potential, it was important to plan and manage it in the right way and not allow it to become politicised.

The Planning Authority (PA) recently green-lit the development of a massive arts and culture hub in Marsa.

The 77,200-square-metre project, spearheaded by Festivals Malta, is a revision of the ‘Malta Carnival Experience’ approved by the PA in 2016, now expanded to include facilities for dancers, musicians and other performing artists.

In all, the project promises to deliver dance rehearsal studios, rehearsal space for 18 rock bands, a 914-seat outdoor theatre and a 380-indoor theatre, a performing arts museum, a 5D cinema, an audiovisual centre and a café in addition to 30 interactive workshops, 22 carnival float workshops and eight carnival costume workshops.

Carnival artistic director Jason Busuttil called the project a "dream".

Contacted about the development, carnival artistic director Jason Busuttil said the planned hub was a “dream” for carnival enthusiasts and would lead to bigger and better carnivals in the future.

“Every party says in their manifesto there’ll be a carnival village – and now we’re going to have one,” he said.

Stressing carnival associations had been “involved throughout” the process, Busuttil said the location of the site had been chosen due to its size and its proximity to Valletta.

“Carnival is even bigger now than it was 10 years ago, so this will be suitable for all carnival companies,” he said, describing the reaction to the news from carnival enthusiasts as “great”.

Asked if he was confident the project would go ahead after several failed attempts in the past, Busuttil seemed confident.

“This project will happen for sure and carnival will be even bigger in the future.”

Cautious optimism

Theatre director and Culture Venture founder Toni Attard.

Theatre director and Culture Venture founder Toni Attard said “any kind of infrastructure for the arts should be welcomed”, stressing space was now at a premium.

Describing the hub as a “wonderful opportunity” and “definitely needed”, the director warned it was important to consult those in the industry when taking on such a large project, however, and not allow it to become politicised.

“Everyone can benefit from this but we need to get industry players round the table and make sure these spaces are useful and available in a fair and equitable way,” he said, adding it was also important to think beyond the hub.

“If inviting audiences there, we need transport infrastructure, for example,” he said, adding it was important to spell out whether the project was meant to benefit tourists or the local scene.

Listen to the experts

Sociologist and metal musician Albert Bell.

Echoing Attard’s words, sociologist and metal musician Albert Bell said it was “important that people in the know be consulted”.

“While we need architects to evaluate the building, we need musicians to give input on the rehearsal spaces and venues,” he said.

Musician and Brikkuni frontman Mario Vella said he wasn’t convinced centralising rehearsal facilities in one hub was the best way of solving the issue.

Brikkuni frontman Mario Vella.

“I feel the best way of addressing this problem would be to create fully equipped rehearsal spaces dispersed around the island. Subsidised spaces that could be rented by the hour on any day by anyone,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of such spaces being open to all, Vella warned that, should the authorities directly allocate spaces to specific artists, it could “risk turning the whole endeavour into an exercise in nepotism”.

‘They all need their own space’

ŻfinMalta artistic director Paolo Mangiola.

When contacted, the head of the country’s national dance company said it was important to find out how the promised dance facilities were going to be used and by whom.

“The issue with cultural centres like this is they can be very ambiguous,” said ŻfinMalta artistic director Paolo Mangiola.

“The first question is: who will use this? Are these dance studios designed to cultivate local talent? Will there be residency programmes,” he asked, stressing the importance of nurturing local dance artists.

Commenting on so many artforms being under one roof, he said he was a “bit concerned” by the idea if done without a “clear vision”, emphasising “they all need their own space”.

Asked if he had been consulted on the project, Mangiola said he hadn’t, adding he had “no idea what’s going on”.

‘Insulting to creatives’

Theatre director and former Spazju Kreattiv boss Chris Gatt.

Meanwhile, theatre director and former Spazju Kreattiv boss Chris Gatt called the announcement of the new hub “a gimmick”.

Slamming the announcement as “pre-election propaganda”, Gatt said “nobody knew about it” before it was announced.

“It’s insulting to the artistic community; on the one hand, they say there’s no money [for the sector] and, then, they announce this,” he said, adding he was unconvinced by the project’s leadership.

“What the hell are Festivals Malta doing managing this,” said Gatt, questioning the wisdom of placing an outdoor theatre close to an abattoir located nearby in the area.

‘Not a gimmick’

Festivals Malta CEO Francis Agius.

Responding to the concerns, Festivals Malta CEO Francis Agius downplayed fears of a lack of industry consultation, saying there “definitely” had been.

“We had meetings with carnival associations and float builders, MEIA [Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association], musicians, dancers and Teatru Malta... naturally, some people felt left out,” he said.

When contacted, MEIA president Maria Galea said the project had only been discussed briefly in a meeting with the authorities where other topics were also discussed.

She said the MEIA stressed the need for “proper consultation” with the sector, adding none of the latest plans, presentations or strategy for the proposed hub were ever presented to the organisation or the creative community.

MEIA president Maria Galea.

Asked why Festivals Malta had assumed leadership of such a large infrastructure project, Agius replied that carnival, rock bands and dance companies now fell under the remit of the organisation.

Quizzed on the appropriateness of the site chosen for the hub, he asked what was wrong with it, adding Festivals Malta had carried out studies showing how the project would enhance the area, including the old part of the nearby abattoir – which, he said, would be restored.

Responding to accusations the announcement had been made for political gain, Agius called the idea “laughable”, stressing the application for the hub had been sent a month earlier and had been planned for around a year.

“It’s not an election gimmick,” he said.