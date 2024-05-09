People who suspect they might have accidentally been poisoned or exposed to toxins can now call helpline 1774 for guidance on what to do next. 

The Malta National Poisons Centre launched the helpline on Thursday at the Malta Life Sciences Building. 

The helpline is available every day from 8am to 8pm for those suffering accidental carbon monoxide exposure, medication overdose, consumption of toxic liquids and exposure to industrial chemicals.

Those who intentionally ingest or expose themselves to toxins should go directly to A&E, toxicologists stressed on Thursday.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela told journalists the centre - in itself a research centre - will also host teaching and training sessions for professionals and information sessions for the public.

Phone number of the helplinePhone number of the helpline

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.