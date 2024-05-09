People who suspect they might have accidentally been poisoned or exposed to toxins can now call helpline 1774 for guidance on what to do next.

The Malta National Poisons Centre launched the helpline on Thursday at the Malta Life Sciences Building.

The helpline is available every day from 8am to 8pm for those suffering accidental carbon monoxide exposure, medication overdose, consumption of toxic liquids and exposure to industrial chemicals.

Those who intentionally ingest or expose themselves to toxins should go directly to A&E, toxicologists stressed on Thursday.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela told journalists the centre - in itself a research centre - will also host teaching and training sessions for professionals and information sessions for the public.