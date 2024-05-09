A man who allegedly attacked his ex-partner with a knife, grievously injuring her hand, was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Thursday.

The violent incident took place on April 9 in Triq is-Santwarju, Żabbar, when a 51-year-old Kirkop resident allegedly slashed the woman’s hand with a knife when she refused to get into his vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested and has since been treated at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The names of the alleged attacker and the woman have been banned from publication by the court,

Police were alerted to the suspected crime when the injured woman turned up at the Floriana health centre and said she had been attacked by her ex with a knife.

She later told police the couple had been in a nine-year relationship which ended in January.

That evening she claimed to have met her ex to collect some money he allegedly owed her.

But when he insisted that she was to get into his vehicle and she refused, he got out and threatened her with a knife. He allegedly hit her on the hand with the knife, causing her grievous injuries.

The suspect was tracked down and arrested, tearful and telling the arresting officers that he was sorry for what he had done.

He was arraigned on Thursday after being medically certified fit for trial.

The man pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring his ex, causing her fear of violence, having a knife without a police permit, insulting and threatening her as well as wilfully breaching the peace.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution in view of the fact that the alleged victim was still to testify and there was thus a risk of tampering with evidence.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, turned down the request and issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

The accused was to be detained at the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital so as to get all necessary treatment for his mental health problems.

AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli and Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.