Fintech company Nium will be organising a 24-hour padel marathon to raise funds for the Children in Need Foundation.

The event will take place at the Padel Malta courts in Pembroke, starting at 3 pm on Tuesday, April 30, and ending the next day at 3 pm on May 1.

The foundation said the initiative will serve to raise awareness about its work to provide support to any child in need but also raise much-needed funds to aid this mission.

“Following last year’s running challenge, ‘1 Run, 1 Childhood’, we’re back with a different event, yet with the same aim of continuing to push our cause and provide support for any child who finds themselves in a difficult situation,” Daniel Abela, Chairman of the Children in Need Foundation said.

“We shall remain close to the community and send a strong message about how important it is to help those in need, especially our little ones.”

The marathon is open to both experienced and novel players of the sport and those who have never played are being encouraged to try their hand for the first time during the event.

Entertainment will also abound for spectators, with a bouncy castle as well as various food options available from the venue.

An exhibition match is also set to take place on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 am.

For more information or to book a slot on the padel courts visit cin.mt or call 79988987.