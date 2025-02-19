Schools across Malta will compete across sports disciplines this May in the first-ever Malta School Games.

The games will see Malta's state, independent, and church schools compete in athletics, swimming, basketball, football, netball, and rugby, among other sports, between May 19 and 23.

Twenty-eight schools and more than 2,500 students will compete in the games for primary and secondary school students.

Sports and Education Minister Clifton Grima announced the games on Wednesday.

The announcement was followed by a short ceremony that saw dozens of secondary school students, the minister, and government officials parade from the education ministry in Floriana to the Triton Fountain.

A student held a trophy that includes the Malta School Games' "flame".

"This flame, which will officially mark the start of these games, holds great significance as it symbolizes hope, unity, and perseverance—values that reflect the Olympic ideals of Excellence, Respect, and Friendship," Grima said.

A statement by the education ministry said the government wants to improve the well-being of students through sports and sports competitions.

It said that five colleges in Malta are now holding physical education sessions daily.

"Within two years, this programme will be implemented in every college," the ministry said.