A man suffered serious injuries from a wood-cutting machine while working in a garage in Nadur on Wednesday morning.

The police said the incident happened at about 11.30am in Triq l-Isqof M.F. Buttiġieġ.

The 47-year-old was given first aid by an ambulance team before being hospitalised.

Investigations are being held by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.