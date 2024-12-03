Thirty-two choirs from nine countries are participating in the sixth edition of the Malta International Christmas Choir Festival being held in various baroque churches in Malta’s Southern Region from Friday to Sunday.

The choirs will be performing various Christmas carols from their respective countries and also popular international carols.

The festival is going to be held in the following churches:

Friday: St George collegiate church, Qormi at 6.30pm; Marsa parish church at 7pm; Luqa parish church at 7pm; and Gudja parish church at 7.15 pm.

Saturday: St Sebastian archpresbyterial church, Qormi, at 6.30pm; Għaxaq parish church at 7.15pm; Santa Venera parish church at 7.30pm; and St Peter in Chains parish church, Birżebbuġa at 7.30pm.

Sunday: Żejtun parish church at 6.30pm. This final concert will feature 22 choirs, followed by various presentations by the local authorities. It will also be broadcast live on YouTube and on the festival’s Facebook page.

The choirs participating in this year’s Malta International Christmas Choir Festival are:

Notre Dame Choir, Malta; Amici Del Canto Sardo Choir, Italy; Bialystok University of Technology Choir, Poland; Dobilas Choir, Lithuania; St Julian’s Choral Group, Malta; A.N.A. Latina Choir, Italy; Ina Mixed Choir, Croatia; Kispest Choir, Hungary; Assumpta Est Choir, Malta; Freedom Choir, Italy; Festa Allegra Choir, Poland; Mitte-Riinimanda Choir, Estonia; Polifonica di Barcellona Choir, Spain; Vox Dulcis Chorale, Malta; Note D’Argento Choir, Italy; Egle Choir, Lithuania; Cultural and Artistic Society Dukat Choir, Serbia; St Sebastian Parish Youth Choir, Malta; Popcor Oristano Choir, Italy; Kamerton Chamber Choir, Poland; Rello Choir, Estonia; Santa Venera Choir, Malta; Silanus Choir, Italy; Leo Cantores Cantabile Choir, Poland; Te Deum Adoramus Chamber Choir, Bulgaria; St Peter in Chains Parish Choir, Malta; Zensky Pevecky Sbor Spalicek Choir, Czech Republic; Ventus Choir, Lithuania; Sine Macula Choir, Malta; Claudio Monteverdi Choir, Italy; Sanocki Kameralny Choir, Poland; and Joy Gospel Singers, Malta.

Lisa Spiteri, Jean Claude Gatt, Brian Bonnici, Etienne Schembri, and Debbie Scerri are going to be the compères of the above-mentioned concerts.

Entrance to all concerts is free of charge.

The festival is organised by Leon Promotions Malta and Euro Art Productions Italy, in collaboration with the Malta Southern Regional Council.