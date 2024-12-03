The email bomb threat made on Monday to many schools in Malta was "nonsense, absurd and mysterious", the Imam of the Muslim community in Malta said on Tuesday.

The threat that a bomb had been hidden in a school building came in a message calling for an Islamic caliphate to be established in Malta.

"In my opinion, the threatening statement emailed to many schools in Malta yesterday is nonsense, absurd and mysterious," Mohammad Elsadi said in a statement, adding that its content indicated the ignorance and silliness of its author.

He said no known entity had claimed responsibility for it.

The emailed statement, he said, served no cause. It was an irresponsible and heinous act that targeted innocent children who went to schools to enjoy a peaceful environment and learn the culture of peace.

It was also an infringement of the children's rights to education, safety and security.

"I have the feeling that this unfortunate statement was issued by a criminal third party who played into extremist hands, aiming at creating enmity and hatred among the followers of faiths," he said, pointing out that the Islamic Mariam Albatool School had received the same threat and the same statement.

Malta, he said, had not been targeted by terrorism from any external or internal entity because it enjoyed very good relations with the Muslim countries, it always supported the just causes of the Islamic and Arab countries, it never restricted the religious freedom of the Muslim community and the Muslim community was trying its best to integrate, serve the interests of the country and contribute to its welfare.

He said the Muslim community in Malta strongly condemned Monday's threat and its "wicked provocative statement" and would keep fighting against extremism ، fanaticism and terrorism by spreading and teaching the culture of peaceful existence, tolerance, respect of the law, respect for diversity and loyalty to the country.