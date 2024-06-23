Medical graduates of Malta of 1984 recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation. Twenty-nine of the original 80 graduates attended the reunion with their partners at the Ramla Bay Resort in Marfa.

Former University chaplain Fr Alfred Micallef SJ celebrated a thanksgiving Mass that also commemorated deceased colleagues Albert Bezzina, Victor Calvagna, Christian Pandolfino and Anne Marie Said.

The 50 guests then enjoyed a buffet dinner while catching up and swapping stories of student days, with background music from the 1970s and 1980s chosen by the graduates themselves.

A collection held during the event was donated to Puttinu Cares, the foundation co-founded by Calvagna.

The event was co-organised by Gordon Caruana-Dingli, Hermann Farrugia, Julian Mamo, and Carmen and Mario R Sammut, while Marie and Effie Ciantar and Ramon Tonna animated the Mass.