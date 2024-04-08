At least 50 police officers are currently suspended from the Force, Byron Camilleri informed parliament on Monday.

The Home Affairs Minister was answering a parliamentary question by Ivan Bartolo.

The PN MP asked Camilleri how many police officers were on a precautionary suspension and were receiving half pay on January 1. The minister was also asked for the current number of officers on precautionary suspension.

Camilleri said that on January 1 there were 50 suspended officers, and these same officers were still on precautionary suspension.

No information about their suspension was provided in Parliament.

Last year Times of Malta reported that six officers had been suspended over drug use in two years, five of whom had decided to resign.

A sixth officer had tested positive for cocaine in October of 2023 and was put on precautionary suspension.

SeparatelyTimes of Malta was informed last year that four officers were suspended in connection with investigations into tampered mileage gauges on imported Japanese cars.

