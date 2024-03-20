The Marsa Pageant Group is holding the 54th edition of its Good Friday pageant along the streets of Marsa on Sunday at 5pm.

Fr Mario Azzopardi, founder of the group, introduced this event in 1970, which was a first for the Maltese islands. The pageant includes various episodes from the Passion of Christ and features around 350 participants dressed in biblical costumes.

Accompanying the pageant will be the 1st Marsa Scouts Group, the Banda Rumana and the two Marsa band clubs.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event on Palm Sunday.