The Malta waterpolo U-19 team became the latest team to qualify for the European Championship finals as last weekend they managed to win all their matches in the qualifying tournament that was played in Lodz, Poland.

Niki Lanzon’s boys started the tournament with their work cut out as they knew that they needed to top the group if they were to progress to the final tournament given that there was only one qualifying spot as one of their teams in the group, Bulgaria were already handed a qualifying berth as hosts.

But that challenge failed to derail the Maltese youngsters who dominated the group with some impressive performances, securing three successive wins against Slovakia (15-7), Poland (11-4), and Bulgaria (16-10) and finishing top of Group C.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...