An elderly man was remanded in custody on Thursday after allegedly holding a knife to his wife’s throat.

The Żebbuġ resident, 74, was arraigned in front of magistrate Astrid May Grima and charged with threatening his wife, sightly injuring her and causing her to fear violence.

He denied the charges.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail as there was a fear that he could tamper with evidence, given that his wife, the alleged victim, is still to testify.

Defence lawyer Silvan Pulis told the court that the man’s children were willing to provide him with an alternative residence in Safi, which was far away enough from the couple’s home.

Bail should also be considered due to the accused’s age, he said.

The court turned down the bail request and the man was remanded in custody.