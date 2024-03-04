A total of 750 people have joined cannabis associations in their first month of operation, the Reforms Parliamentary Secretary said on Monday.

Three legal cannabis clubs have each started distributing the drug to 250 members since the end of January, and so far the data shows all members had previously used cannabis, Rebecca Buttigieg said during a press briefing.

Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said the new law was achieving its aims. Photo: Gareth Degiorgio.

This is a hopeful sign that the new law is primarily giving the safer option to existent users and has not created new users, Buttigieg said, adding that this was the aim of the law in the first place.

"This law was a professional approach toward a trend that was developing," she said.

"It was never meant to create a new economic sector and the associations are non-profit. But it allows people to use the drug safely and within the parameters of the law."

Officially called 'Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations', the clubs are the only way the drug can be bought legally since Malta decriminalised the use of the drug in 2021.

Last week, however, data from Mater Dei's clinical toxicology unit revealed that drug-related emergencies doubled between 2021 and 2022, when the law was introduced, and that the highest increase was linked to cannabis.

In 2022, four times as many people as the previous year were admitted to the emergency department suffering from cannabis intoxication.

Asked by Times of Malta whether this was a worrying side effect of the law, Buttigieg acknowledged it was concerning, but said the victims were intoxicated by synthetic or contaminated cannabis - harm that would never be caused by the tested cannabis sold at the licenced associations.

The law would now help these users resort to safer, less harmful cannabis, she said.

An educational campaign is starting on Wednesday, the government announced in a press briefing. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Licences issued to seven associations

The CEO of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) - Leonid McKay - said licences have been issued to seven different associations, three of which are already operating and distributing the drug. The others are undergoing further testing before being given the green light to operate.

"The ARUC has so far reached its aim of shifting users from the black market to regulated associations," he said.

"From the feedback we received so far, the quality of the drug was better than expected and the price is at par with that of the black market."

It was now time for the authority to shift focus on educational campaigns, he said, one of which will kick off on the media from Wednesday.

"There is a lot of misinformation and many questions out there, such as whether it is permissible to grow and sell your cannabis," he said.

Leonid McKay said the drug is being legally sold by three associations so far. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

What are the rules?

To join and buy cannabis in Malta, users must be Maltese residents. Tourists are not allowed to join the clubs or purchase the drug.

Individuals can only grow up to four cannabis plants for their personal use at home and trafficking the drug remains a criminal offence punishable by prison.

The drug can only be purchased in licensed associations and only adults who are 18 years of age or older can be club members. No person can be a member of more than one club.

Clubs cannot have more than 500 members and are bound to cultivate the drug themselves in Malta, take it through the necessary testing and package and sell it in containers labelled with information and warnings about its effects.

Associations cannot advertise their activities and the facades of their premises are to remain discreet, lacking any flashy signage.

It is prohibited to smoke cannabis in public, in places which are accessible to the public and in private places in the presence of minors.

Asked whether the government intended to bump up enforcement to clamp down on people smoking in public, Buttigieg would not commit and called for personal responsibility.

There will always be people who will smoke in public when nobody is watching, and the country could not be turned into a police state either, she said. Everyone should be responsible for their actions.

'Drugs enslave you'

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon insisted the use of every drug is harmful.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said the use of every drug was harmful. Photo: Ministry for Social Policy and Children's Rights.

"The point of what we're doing is to stop substance abuse. The use of every substance is harmful and you cannot put it any other way. But it's useless to pretend nobody uses substances," he said.

"That is why we are committed to tackling the issue, and one of the ways is through our services. In most EU countries, you must pay for drug-related services, but in Malta they are given free of charge through ARUC, Sedqa and Caritas, all of which are financed by the government."

Sedqa prevention services manager Jareth Grima. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

€1 million in prevention campaigns

The government has invested €1 million through ARUC and Sedqa to increase resources for campaigns in schools and the community.

Sedqa alone reached over 12,000 students and provided educational services to more than 50 companies and entities.

Sedqa's prevention services manager Jareth Grima said three books have been distributed among primary and middle school children to help them deal with emotions and peer pressure, and increase awareness on self-esteem, self-love, the different kinds of addiction and how to lead a healthier life.

It also organises workshops targeted to help young people make the right decisions and use technology more wisely.