After three and a half years in Malta, my tenure here as the Chinese Ambassador is coming to an end.

Overwhelmed by the sorrow of parting, I couldn’t help reliving every moment in this beautiful country. I wish I could have another chance to walk in the alleys of Valletta splashed with lively colours, to behold the breathtaking view of the Grand Harbour from the Upper Barrakka Gardens, to touch the Gate of Mdina and feel the timeless heartbeat of the “Silent City”, to walk on the soft red sand of the Ramla beach... The moment I leave, I find that Malta has already grown on me.

During my tenure in Malta, I was lucky to have witnessed the 50th anniversary of China-Malta relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping told then-president George Vella that China and Malta are close and time-tested friends. I also witnessed the 12-hour China-US strategic dialogue taking place in Malta in 2023, which showcases the deep trust placed in Malta and the unique role Malta plays in international affairs.

Our practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results. Under the framework of Belt and Road cooperation, we share market opportunities and achieve mutual development. With the gold-winning Cisk beer and world famous Maltese bluefin tuna imported to China, and the Chinese electric vehicles launched in Malta, our trade ties are more closely connected. Progress has also been made in such areas as clean energy, green economy, health, education, sports, tourism, etc.

Our cultural and people-to-people exchanges featured plentiful highlights in the past years. Teacher Martin Azzopardi and students of the “Science China Corner” from St Margaret College Verdala School received a reply letter from President Xi and fulfilled their wish by taking a fabulous trip to China.

We celebrated the 20th anniversary of the China Cultural Centre and the 30th anniversary of the Chinese medical team in Malta. The Chinese arts, culture and traditional Chinese medical treatment they brought here are welcomed by the Maltese people.

More and more young Maltese are learning the Chinese language at the Confucius Institute of the University of Malta and have become “junior cultural ambassadors” between us. The inauguration of the sister city relationship between Dujiangyan and Marsascala brought our hearts even closer.

China may sound far away to many Maltese friends but the Chinese people always regard Malta as a wonderland.

As the Chinese ambassador, I have been frequently asked why the China-Malta relations have been so successful. A key reason is that China and Malta have many shared values.

When I came to Malta, I came alone, but when I leave, I have so much to hold on to - Yu Dunhai

We are both peace-loving countries and believers of true multilateralism. We hold dear to our national identities defined by our families, historical heritage and cultural richness. We both highly value our sovereignty and independence. No matter how the international landscape changes, we have always respected and supported each other’s core interests. Our time-honoured bilateral relationship grows on the basis of equal treatment, mutual respect and trust.

In the past years, I have also witnessed the advancement of Malta. The Maltese government has achieved noteworthy successes within the EU, as Malta is forecast to register the strongest economic growth out of all EU member states this and next year, according to the European Commission.

Meanwhile, no one is perfect. There will always be problems to resolve, challenges to overcome and tasks to accomplish as we move ahead with our reforms and become our better selves.

As a key partner and genuine friend of China in the EU, Malta has been and will continue to be a positive force in advancing China-EU relations. China and the EU, as two major forces upholding world peace, two big markets promoting common development and two great civilisations promoting human progress, share profound common interests and enjoy fruitful cooperation outcomes.

China has always supported European integration, an EU with greater unity, prosperity and strategic autonomy.

Goodbyes are for now but memories are forever. A bosom friend afar brings a distant land near. When I came to Malta, I came alone, but when I leave, I have so much to hold on to.

I will never forget the picturesque coastline, the exuberant wild flowers, the golden sunset and, most dearly, my bosom friends and the people of Malta.

My story with Malta is just a short footnote in the book of friendship between China and Malta, and, with my departure, the fascinating chapters will continue.

Distance may separate us but I leave with my earnest wish for a better tomorrow for our great nations and a brighter future for China-Malta relations.

Yu Dunhai is the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China.