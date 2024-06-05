In recent years, Malta has faced a troubling trend: the sacrifice of our environment for the sake of development and economic growth. Our green spaces and protected areas are being threatened not by natural forces but by government decisions that prioritise short-term profits over long-term sustainability.

Five years ago, I was elected to the Mellieħa local council with a clear mission: to protect the environment that is vital to our health and well-being. Despite my efforts, I have faced constant resistance from national authorities. A glaring example is the construction of the Red Cross emergency hub in a development zone within a Natura 2000 site. This decision is more than just an oversight; it sets a dangerous precedent for further exploitation of our natural habitats.

Another alarming issue is the proposed construction of six villas in the Miżieb woodlands. Despite the passionate pleas of concerned citizens and a petition I led to halt this project, the government has ignored us, prioritising economic interests over environmental preservation.

The sale of public land in Mellieħa Heights represents another missed opportunity for conservation. Instead of incorporating this land into initiatives like Project Green, aimed at creating open spaces for public enjoyment, it has been marked for development. This clearly shows the government’s shortsightedness.

What concerns me most is the disregard for expert opinions from authorities like the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the objections raised by local councillors, which are routinely overruled by the Planning Authority. This undermines public trust and erodes the foundation of our democracy. The national government is systematically stripping local councils of their responsibilities to further its agenda.

Engaging citizens and local communities in discussions about proposed projects is essential. Their input leads to better outcomes and fosters a sense of ownership over decisions impacting their surroundings.

It’s time for the government to prioritise transparency and inclusivity in its decision-making processes. Local councils must be actively involved in planning.

The issue extends beyond land projects to the protection of our seas. The ongoing sewage outflows in the Ras il-Qammieħ area are a testament to governmental neglect. Rising populations and insufficient investment have worsened this environmental catastrophe, demanding urgent action. I thank PN MEP candidate Peter Agius for urging the National Audit Office to investigate the use of European funds meant to prevent sewage from polluting our seas.

The government’s silence on these matters is deafening. Ministers must address environmental concerns in parliament and take meaningful action to safeguard our natural heritage. Their inaction makes them complicit in the degradation of our environment and quality of life.

Infrastructure maintenance is equally critical for the safety and well-being of our citizens. Recent incidents, such as the collapse of rocks and soil at Selmun Hill, highlight the urgent need for constant road upkeep. Delays and disruptions from poorly conceived projects underscore the government’s neglect of basic infrastructure needs. Thousands of cars pass through Mellieħa weekly, en route between Malta and Gozo. Our pleas cannot be ignored.

The residents of Mellieħa face a clear choice: continue supporting a local council that disregards environmental concerns or elect new leadership committed to protecting our environment and prioritising community interests.

On June 8, I will contest the local council elections once again, advocating for change and accountability. Only a PN-led local council can deliver the transformation that Mellieħa deserves – a community where environmental stewardship and citizen welfare come first. It’s time to prioritise our well-being.

Gabriel Micallef is a Mellieħa PN local councillor and a candidate for the Mellieħa local elections.