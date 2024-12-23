For the second year running, a couple is to host a Christmas Day lunch for lonely people at a community centre in Buskett.

Last year, David Abela, 43, and Claudia Mulé Stagno, 28, dedicated most of their free time to opening the doors of their community centre, LOVE 1C13, in time for the Christmas Day lunch. The couple hosted around 20 guests of diverse religions, nationalities and ages who might otherwise have spent the most festive day of the year alone.

Now, they are ready to do it all over again this year.

“It was a beautiful moment of togetherness and celebration,” Mulé Stagno said. “We hope to make the Christmas Day lunch an annual tradition as we believe no one should be alone on this day.”

“The lunch was open to all,” Abela said, explaining how strangers became friends. “We measure success by the number of smiles we see around us.”

David Abela and Claudia Mulé Stagno will be opening the doors to their community centre once again to provide Christmas lunch to the lonely. Photo: Giulia Magri

The couple hopes to host around 40 guests on Christmas Day and provide transport to and from Buskett for those attending. With the help of volunteers, the couple will prepare and cook a three-course meal for their guests.

This year, the day will start with a mass celebrated by Fr Maurice Mifsud, the owner of the property. In 2020, Mifsud gave Abela permission to restore the building and its surrounding fields and to use it as a community centre.

The idea is for the community centre to provide space for networking, and team-building classes as well as training sessions in woodwork, eco-arts and crafts.

In the past year, the couple has hosted several different events at the centre, such as a massage workshop, a workshop on managing stress and pain and an Easter egg hunt.

Those who wish to attend the Christmas Day lunch or to sponsor or volunteer for the event can get in touch with Abela on 9933 2211 or send an e-mail to info@love1c13.com.