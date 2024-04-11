An evening commemorating Gozitan poetess Mary Meylak was held at Xewkija windmill. Organised by the Cultural Heritage Directorate and Tal-Fuklar Folk Group, the soirée, titled Il-Ħajja fil-Versi (A life in verses) was introduced by Kurt Cassar from the Cultural Heritage Directorate who gave a PowerPoint presentation about events in Gozo during Meylak’s era.

Sylvia Caruana, Meylak’s great-niece, recounted her memories about the basic and normal lifestyle of Meylak, while Mary Gauci briefed the audience about the poetess’s contribution to society and her visions about social life and benefits.

The next speaker was Joe Attard, who recounted his memories of Meylak as a teacher and read some of her short poems. He was followed by Alda Bugeja who spoke about Meylak’s impact on society, saying she deserved heartfelt praise for her contribution to mankind.

The last speaker was Ġorġ Mizzi who delivered interesting information about his meetings with Meylak and her writings, with special reference to a bozzetto (one-act play) called Stella u Leone.

The evening was directed by Michel Refalo, leader of Tal-Fuklar Folk Group. Meylak was born on August 9, 1905, in Victoria.

A time when the female voice was not the most heard in the country, Meilak was pretty much the only voice in Maltese romantic poetry.

Meylak began writing poetry when she was 25 years old. She passed away on New Year’s Day in 1975.