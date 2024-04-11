The main international equity markets registered a very strong performance during the first quarter of the year.

This positive momentum was a continuation of a similar upturn during the final quarter of last year which helped equity markets register a very positive overall performance in 2023.

However, while in Q4 2023, one of the main reasons for the bullish sentiment was the expectation of multiple interest rate cuts by the major central banks (some investment banks had expected the Federal Reserve to cut its short-term rate six times in 2024), the positive momentum during the first three months of 2024 was as a result of robust economic data and an overall positive earnings season coupled with continued enthusiasm about the business opportunities in artificial intelligence for several companies in the US market.

The S&P 500 index in the US gained 10% during the first quarter of the year (its best start to the year since 2019) following a similarly remarkable 24% gain in 2023. Of particular importance is that during the first three months of 2024, the US benchmark index closed at fresh all-time highs on 22 occasions, providing a clear signal of the bullish sentiment across the equity market. Moreover, all of the sectors within the S&P 500, except real estate, advanced in the first quarter, and more than half of the companies forming part of the S&P 500 index registered new 52-week highs.

With many investors rather cautious at the start of the year following the strong upturn during 2023, the movements over the past three months provide further evidence of the difficulties in gauging the direction of the market over the short term. For this reason, many renowned investors regu­larly speak openly about the benefits of investing for the long term without worrying too much about the opportune time to enter or exit the market.

In fact, it is worth highlighting the extent of the upturn across equity markets over an extended period of time, with specific reference to some of the recent market lows during the month of March.

March 9, 2009, represents the low point for the S&P 500 index during the global financial crisis – a few months after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in September 2008. The S&P 500 index had dropped to an intra-day low of 666 points on March 6, 2009, and reached a closing low of 676 points three days later (the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped below 6,500 points, representing a drop of over 54% from the previous high in 2007).

The market then rallied for five consecutive months from March 2009. The bull market that started in March 2009 was one of the strongest bull markets ever, which lasted until the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

As COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in early 2020, equity markets tumbled rapidly, with a decline of 34% between February and March 2020. The market bottomed on March 23, 2020, with the S&P 500 reaching a low of 2,191.86 points. It subsequently posted one of the sharpest recoveries ever following a black-swan event and ended the year with a gain of 16.6%.

By August 2021 (effectively 17 months from the market bottom in March 2020), the S&P 500 index had doubled from the low of 2,191.86 points reached on March 23, 2020 – the fastest doubling of the index since World War II. The rally continued in subsequent months until reaching a high of 4,796.56 points on January 3, 2022, before entering a new bear market as it shed 25.4% until reaching a low of 3,577.03 points on October 12, 2022.

The war in Ukraine in February 2022 and the spike in inflation forced the major central banks to raise interest rates aggressively from the unprecedented low levels over several years which left a negative impact on equity markets. In March 2023, a number of regional banks in the US − including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank − collapsed, forcing the US government and the Federal Reserve to take over both institutions and protect all depositors.

Confidence across the global financial system weakened tremendously on the news of their demise, which also resulted in the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by its larger rival UBS Group AG.

Although many investors initially feared that these developments would result in a repeat of the 2008-9 global financial crisis, the markets quickly recovered from the banking worries, with the S&P 500 index climbing up to a high of 4,607.07 points in July 2023 before dropping to a low of 4,103.78 points on October 27, 2023. However, since then, the S&P 500 index has rallied by over 26%, reinforcing the state of the current bull market.

The market recoveries from these events are truly remarkable, highlighting once again the importance for investors to have a long-term time frame when investing in equity markets.

As explained in some of my recent articles, the near double-digit annual returns from the US equity markets for almost a century highlights the importance for all types of investors to gain exposure to equities as part of a well-diversified portfolio built around the specific investor objectives and requirements.

Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd, ‘Rizzo Farrugia’, is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. This report has been prepared in accordance with legal requirements. It has not been disclosed to the company/s herein mentioned before its publication. It is based on public information only and is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. The author and other relevant persons may not trade in the securities to which this report relates (other than executing unsolicited client orders) until such time as the recipients of this report have had a reasonable opportunity to act thereon. Rizzo Farrugia, its directors, the author of this report, other employees or Rizzo Farrugia on behalf of its clients, have holdings in the securities herein mentioned and may at any time make purchases and/or sales in them as principal or agent, and may also have other business relationships with the company/s. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Neither Rizzo Farrugia, nor any of its directors or employees accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of all or any part thereof and no representation or warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained in this report.

© 2024 Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. All rights reserved.