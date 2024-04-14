Over a hundred people battled it out for quiz night glory at The Plaza Shopping Centre in Sliema last week.

More than 20 teams bonded up for the trivia competition, while savouring delectable dishes from The Plaza Food Hall.

The food court has seven restaurants showcasing cuisines from around the world: from Machu Picchu and India to Hawaii and the Philippines.

The atmosphere at The Plaza Food Hall. One of the teams.

Quiz packs containing fun questions on six different topics were given out to each team together with writing material. Participants had to fill in the answers and hand in the quiz pack to the quiz masters.

One of the participating teams was accompanied by two adorable dogs.

The latter called out the correct answers and announced the first three winning teams at the end of the evening. Hundreds of euros worth of gift vouchers were provided by The Plaza to the winning teams.

The Quiz Night was held by The Plaza Shopping Centre and powered by TimesEvents. For details on organising your own quiz nights, e-mail events@timesofmalta.com.