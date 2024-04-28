At HILA Homes, we believe in the transformative power of community, where every individual is valued, celebrated, and supported. Our mission – ‘Empowering persons through choice and developing individual abilities towards an inclusive and fulfilling life’ – is not just a statement; it’s a guiding principle reflected in everything we do.

Central to our approach is the concept of an extended family. Beyond biological ties, we view our service users, team, and the community as integral parts of this extended family created at HILA, where everyone is respected and allowed to grow. HILA was born upon the wish of the founder of Vassallo Group, Nazzareno Vassallo, together with today’s chairperson, Natalie Briffa Farrugia, who at the time was CEO of CareMalta Group, to concretize the many requests which we had been received in the past about offering services to persons with disability to help nurture a pathway to inclusivity and empowerment.

A time for awareness and action

During April, the world has marked autism to create more awareness and as HILA we take it as our mission to remind the community of the importance of fostering understanding, acceptance, and support for individuals with autism and other conditions. For us, advocating for inclusivity goes beyond mere rhetoric, it’s about tangible actions and meaningful engagement. Throughout April, our team has engaged in various initiatives aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of autism spectrum disorder - we have strived to create spaces where differences are celebrated and embraced.

Building bridges

At the heart of our mission is the desire to eliminate stigma and misconceptions surrounding individuals with disabilities. Through education, advocacy, and meaningful interactions, we seek to dismantle the barriers and cultivate a culture of acceptance and respect for a more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Every individual deserves the right to make choices that reflect their unique aspirations and abilities. Through a person-centred approach, we empower our service users to pursue their dreams with confidence and dignity by creating environments where everyone feels valued and empowered.

I believe we have still a long way to go to remove barriers that have been built in the past by society and to abolish the stigma there is about mental health and different abilities Whether it’s a temporary condition or a lifetime diagnosis, we need to understand that these don’t define a person. We are all subject to vulnerability, some more than others, and we can only heal through acceptance. Witnessing every day the results we get with our clients, whether big or small, is a constant inspiration for me to keep working to build more services for a more inclusive society.

Today HILA operates five homes: Casa Apap Bologna, Santa Rosa, Casal Nuovo, Dar Bjorn Qormi and Dar Bjorn Zebbug. We entered the disability sector as a private company and then in 2017, through Agenzija Sapport we reached an agreement and started offering our services through the government, which offers subsidies that are crucial for most families. We are also focusing on offering HILA’s services in Gozo as we have already identified a property and will be leasing the Astra in Victoria. It is still a long process but hopefully, we will look at this project more tangibly in the coming months given also that CareMalta Group, which HILA is part of, has this month, inaugurated its first facility in Gozo, Dar San Guzepp.

As HILA’s CEO, I am proud of our team that champions the values of extended family, empowerment, and inclusivity every day and I hope that with the support of the community at large together, we continue to foster the mentality and create a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their disabilities or differences.