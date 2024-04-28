The second edition of the Mediterrane Film Festival will take place between June 22 to June 30, under its new artistic director Teresa Cavina.

The festival, which is set to take place in Valletta, will feature four distinct programming strands, with films from the Mediterranean to be shown in competition. A selection of films from outside the region will be shown but will not compete in the awards section.

The film fest will also feature a series of documentaries and narrative films centred around the topic of the sea and the environment, while the Future Visions section will showcase a selection of immersive VR projects.

As well as having screenings open to the public, the event will feature a series of panels and roundtables and will play host to masterclasses featuring established industry professionals.

Last year these included workshops by hair and make-up designer Ivana Primorac, who most recently worked on last summer’s smash hit Barbie, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse's composer Daniel Pemberton and production designer Grant Montgomery, best known for working on Peaky Blinders.

The final night of the festival will culminate with the Golden Bee awards ceremony on June 30, with winners to be chosen by a panel of nine judges.

The judges announced so far include film director Jon S Baird, LA casting director Margery Simkin, Uruguayan cinematographer Pedro Luque, English production designer Nathan Crowley, Canadian film director Richer Mehta and Maltese playwright Mario Philip Azzopardi.

The theme of this year’s festival will be Unity through Film, which it hopes will underscore the festival’s commitment to “fostering connections and collaboration”.

"We are honoured to welcome a lineup of world-class talent to this year's jury, each bringing their unique perspective and expertise to the table,” artistic director Cavina said in a statement.

“Our goal is to curate an unmissable destination for cultural exchange, where films find a voice, and careers are launched."