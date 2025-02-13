The CC Global Balanced Income Fund offers a powerful solution for investors to grow their wealth in the medium to long term. This rapidly growing and balanced investment fund continues to be the top-performing fund managed by CC Funds.

Chosen by thousands of customers in Malta, the CC Global Balanced Income Fund is now an even more eye-catching solution, as customers investing in this fund between February and March can earn up to €1,000, based on the invested amount, reinvested into their portfolio.

An ambitious yet balanced approach

The CC Global Balanced Income Fund adopts a diversified, multi-asset strategy by allocating capital to global stocks and bonds with the aim of delivering reliable income and long-term capital appreciation.

2024 was a successful year for CC Funds’ top-performing fund, as it retained a top-quartile ranking over a five-year period among global funds in its category and remarkably doubled its net asset value over the past five years.

Strong performance in 2024

Jordan Portelli, co-Portfolio Manager of the CC Global Balanced Income Fund, delved deeper on the successful numbers registered during 2024. “The CC Global Balanced Income fund’s net asset value continued its growth over the past years as its active approach is reflective in its performance track record. Through our fine-tuned investment strategy, we have been highly successful in capturing market opportunities, creating long-term value for customers.”

The fund’s track record as at end of 2024 speaks for itself, as it stacked up a rolling total return of 9.34% over 1 year and an annualised rate of 5% over 5 years; a respectable performance for a product classified as medium-risk, with a risk rating of 4 out of 7.

Backed by decades of proven expertise

As stated by Jordan Portelli, “the consistency in performance of this fund can be partially attributed to the team of professionals actively pushing boundaries and monitoring global opportunities.” With decades of experience under their belt, CC Funds’ active management ensures your investments adapt to ever-changing market conditions.

“Our team of expert professionals actively monitor global markets and adjust the portfolio accordingly, to seize as many opportunities as swiftly as possible, while ensuring a balanced and risk-mitigated approach. By balancing a diversified mix of bonds and equities, we strive to ensure the CC Global Balanced Income Fund maximises returns and profitability for its investors, while minimising risk.”

A limited-time offer – up to €1,000 reinvested

Customers investing in this fund during the months of February and March will benefit from a limited time offer, where customers earn 1% of their initial investment amount, up to €1,000, reinvested back into their fund.

The CC Global Balanced Income Fund is a rapidly growing fund presenting an opportunity for investors. The currently available limited-time offer is a perfect opportunity for customers to start growing their money from as little as €5,000.

Investors interested in considering this offer can book an appointment online with a financial advisor at Calamatta Cuschieri, call on +356 25 688 688 or visit one of the Calamatta Cuschieri branches in Birkirkara, Mosta, Fgura and Sliema. More information can be found on https://www.ccfunds.com.mt/gbif-reinvestment/.

Disclaimer

This is a marketing communication. Terms & Conditions Apply. Offer Valid till 31/03/2025.

The annualised return is the average annual growth of the fund and is determined as of 31 January 2025 on the return of the accumulator class of shares of the fund over the preceding 5- and 1-year periods.

The performance figures quoted refer to the past, and past performance is not a guarantee nor a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment may go down as well as up. Prospective investors should make their own research before making any investment decisions and should consider whether they fully understand the associated risks and should seek the assistance of a financial advisor if in doubt. Please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the Key Information Document, available on https://www.ccfunds.com.mt/funds/global-balanced-income-fund-acc/ or at the address below, before making any final investment decision.

CC Funds SICAV p.l.c. is licensed as a Collective Investment Scheme by the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”) under the Investment Services Act and qualifies as ‘Maltese’ UCITS. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Management Limited(“CCIM”) is licensed to conduct Investment Services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act. Approved for issue by CCIM, Ewropa Business Centre, Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara BKR 9034.