A woman who has a drug addiction problem was put on probation for three years after she admitted to stealing jewellery and cash from a man she had a relationship with.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit on Thursday heard Mariah Spiteri, 23, from Mosta, admit to stealing about €100 in cash and jewellery worth between €200 and €2,500 from the Mellieħa house of the man she had a relationship.

The theft took place on January 23 but the exact value of the jewellery could not be determined as it was old and was no longer in the accused's possession.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud said that his client’s actions were the result of her drug addiction.

“Any punishment should be restorative and reformative… to save Spiteri from drug addiction,” he said.

The court put her on probation for three years and ordered a treatment order to help her overcome her drug problem.

Police Inspector Brendan Hewer and Warren Galea prosecuted.