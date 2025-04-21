Archbishop Charles Scicluna has led tributes to the late Pope Francis, who died on Monday morning aged 88.

"The Church in Malta joins the rest of the Catholic World and all persons of goodwill to grieve the death of His Holiness Pope Francis and to commend him to the Mercy of God of which he was a compassionate witness. May he rest in peace," Scicluna wrote on X.

Pope Francis died a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Pope Francis was a strong voice in favour of peace and those who were most vulnerable, values which advocated for until the very end of his life.

"The social themes that he put on the agenda, together with the reforms he carried out in the Catholic Church highlight the important work of this Pope, who this country had the fortune of welcoming," Abela said, referring to Francis's visit to Malta in 2022.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Pope Francis was a shepherd of peace, humility and mercy.

"His wisdom, profound humanity, and love touched the hearts of many, including of us Maltese. May he rest in eternal peace," Grech wrote.

President Myriam Spiteri said Francis would be remembered for his humility, the particular attention he gave during his term to the poor and marginalised, as well as his continuous work for international peace and reconciliation between peoples.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono during her meeting with Pope Francis. Photo: Office of the President of Malta

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said she was deeply saddened to learn of the Pope's passing.

"Today the world lost a man who, through his compassion, love and courage, personified hope," she wrote.

"His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe. And his effortlessness to speak with everyone - young and old - will leave a lasting mark on so many lives. I will forever remember our earnest and heartfelt conversation last October at the Vatican," Metsola wrote.

More to follow.