This item appeared in the ‘Connecting Malta to mainland Europe’ supplement by ATTO published with The Sunday Times of Malta on April 7, 2024

The story of Alfaran Trailers began in the 1930s, when Carmel Abela, a stevedore at the Valletta Grand Harbour, laid the foundations. His passion and innate business sense set the stage for what would become a remarkable family legacy. His son, John, expanded the business, venturing into international haulage services. By the late 1970s, John’s enterprising children had joined the company, propelling it to new heights. Now, the fourth generation, guided by the wisdom and vision of their predecessors, continues to build upon this legacy with fresh energy and anticipation for the future.

Alfaran Trailers’ strength lies in its investment and asset-based approach. As the owner of its transport fleet and warehouses—both locally and abroad—the company maintains optimal control over critical processes. The close-knit, familial character of Alfaran Trailers ensures swift decision-making. This agility allows Alfaran Trailers to adapt promptly to the evolving needs of clients, whether they are small, medium, or large enterprises.

While Alfaran Trailers has executed exceptional one-off transport projects over the years, its most rewarding experiences come from long-standing business relationships with clients—many spanning decades. The flexibility of Alfaran Trailers’ fleet enables rapid responses to changing customer demands. Clients can trust that Alfaran Trailers will meet their capacity requirements while handling major new projects seamlessly.

Recognising the impact that the transportation industry has on the environment, in 2024, Alfaran Trailers has made substantial investments in its fleet to incorporate cutting-edge technology that reduces emissions. However, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond hardware upgrades. Through our logistical solutions, we prioritize intermodal transport, leveraging RORO trains and ferries. These choices not only optimize journeys but also significantly reduce unnecessary kilometers, thereby minimizing CO2 emissions.

As a fourth-generation family-run business, Alfaran Trailers embraces resilience and adaptability. The company navigates industry challenges with determination and a strategic vision extends beyond traditional routes. Alfaran Trailers forges new paths, establishing partnerships that allow it to expand services across the EU and beyond. The road ahead is one of innovation, sustainability, and growth.