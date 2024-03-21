A student hit a lecturer in the face on Wednesday and the college filed a police report.

A video of the incident was uploaded online on Tuesday morning and after it was viewed by thousands of people, the educational instituation said: “MCAST immediately took action by filing a police report, and the case is being investigated".

"MCAST has given its full support to the staff member, and disciplinary proceedings are in progress”.

“We strongly condemn all forms of violence and consider such actions as an intolerable violation of the dignity of employees and students. The college does not, and will not, tolerate violence against any member of our community,” the statement said.

It added that the incident “may result in immediate suspension from MCAST and dismissal from the College”.

The video, on Lovin Malta’s Instagram page, has been viewed 65,000 people. It shows a lecturere ordering a student to “immediately leave the classroom”.

The student refused and the lecturer banged on the student’s desk as he shouted: “leave now”.

As the matter heated up, the student hit the teacher in the face.

As the student was leaving, he shouted obscenities at the lecturer, even referring to the latter's "dead relatives”.