Anthony Gordon said a switch of international allegiance to Scotland was never an option after realising a childhood dream of being called up to the England squad for the first time.

The Newcastle forward could have the chance to make his case to go to the European Championship in friendlies at Wembley against Brazil and Belgium this week.

Gordon helped England to glory at the 2023 under-21 European Championship, where he was named as player of the tournament.

But he is also eligible to represent Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

“It was never a thought for me,” said Gordon when asked about the chance of playing for Scotland at Euro 2024.

