The Nationalist Party has asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate former minister Aaron Farrugia’s nomination as non-resident ambassador of the International Maritime Organisation.

Farrugia was unceremoniously sacked as transport minister (which includes maritime affairs) during a January cabinet reshuffle.

In a letter to the commissioner, the PN said this was a fundamentally wrong decision that opposed the same commissioner's suggestion to end the practice of giving backbencher MPs consultancy jobs with the government.

In a report published on July 6, 2019, the PN noted, the commissioner had described the practice of giving backbenchers positions with the government as “fundamentally wrong” and had clearly said the practice had to end.

For the PN it was clear that Farrugia’s nomination was a “consolation prize”, funded by public funds to make up for his removal from cabinet.

The PN told the commissioner that in replies to parliament’s select committee on public appointments, Farrugia had declared he intended to retain his seat in parliament following his appointment.

Since the select committee on public appointments was meeting on Monday, the commissioner should say if the hearing, as well as the recommendation in favour of Farrugia's appointment, were in breach of ethics.

Malta must appoint a new permanent representative to the IMO after Ivan Sammut left the role to work at the maritime organisation’s Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre for the Mediterranean Sea.