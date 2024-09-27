The Voice for Choice Coalition has launched a campaign featuring the faces of 75 people who live in Malta claiming a third of them have had an abortion.

The campaign - which precedes the annual pro-choice rally in Valletta this Saturday - challenges the stigma surrounding abortion by putting a spotlight on those directly affected by Malta’s abortion laws.

The oldest participant is 82, while the youngest is 18.

“If you’ve ever wondered who in Malta has had an abortion, they are not faceless or nameless,” the coalition said at the launch.

According to the coalition, research in Malta that was published internationally shows the average person on the island who has an abortion is 29 years old and often already a mother.

Professor Isabel Stabile, a key figure in Malta’s pro-choice movement, noted that the campaign draws inspiration from historical movements in France and Germany, where women publicly declared they had abortions - sometimes even if they hadn’t - in a show of solidarity.

“People are joining forces to say I want to be an ally to these women. It is a strength in numbers case,” she added.

She stressed the campaign was about more than changing public perception - it also aimed to address the real fear experienced by women who need access to abortion services.

“Women are being prosecuted and arrested,” Stabile explained.

“Action is being taken against them. The rationale behind our campaign is decriminalisation.”

Lawyer Martina Caruana echoed this sentiment, highlighting the increasingly hostile environment for women.

“Suspicion alone is enough to trigger a criminal investigation, leading to home raids and arrests,” she said.

“Even those experiencing natural miscarriages find themselves at risk, where a single mention of 'pills' can turn a medical emergency into a police case.”

The people who joined the campaign.

With the general election two years away, the pro-choice movement is optimistic its efforts are gaining traction.

Stabile believes the government is listening: “My personal opinion is that there is a will to change this. The government has its ear to the ground".

"I think decriminalisation will be in the next manifesto,” she said, expressing hope that Malta will join other European countries in recognising reproductive rights.

Saturday’s rally, starting at 5pm in Castille Square, aims to push the government to act and ensure that decriminalisation of abortion becomes a key issue in the upcoming election campaign.

Those who want to add their voice or face can do so here.