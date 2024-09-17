On September 13, the China Cultural Centre in Malta hosted a vibrant celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival that brought together Maltese and Chinese communities. The event highlighted the timeless traditions of the festival, fostering unity and friendship between the two cultures.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China’s most significant traditional celebrations, held on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. With a history spanning over 3,000 years, it symbolises family reunions, harmony, and gratitude. Traditionally associated with moon worship, the festival has evolved into a celebration of togetherness, marked by appreciating full moon with family and beloved ones, enjoying seasonal foods like mooncakes, and cultural performances.

For ancient Chinese poets, the moon was a powerful symbol of both connection and separation. Its circular shape during the Mid-Autumn Festival symbolises completeness, unity, and harmony, reinforcing the idea of family gatherings and reunions. However, for those who were far from home, such as scholars, officials, or travellers, the moon would evoke a sense of distance and longing, as it reminded them of loved ones they could not be with.

In her opening address, Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, emphasised the spirit of unity, quoting a famous Chinese poem from the Tang Dynasty (AD618-907) named ‘Viewing the moon, thinking of you’ by Zhang Jiulin, "As the bright moon shines over the sea, from far away you share this moment with me."

Wang Zhilin enthralled the audience with her solo dance ‘Divination’

The evening’s activities reflected the festival’s deep connection to the moon. Maltese sinologist Salvo Giuffrè, dressed in traditional Han clothing, recited excerpts from the 7th-century Tang Dynasty poem ‘The moon over the river on a Spring night’ by Zhang Ruoxu. He also emphasised that poetry of the Tang Dynasty is considered as a pinnacle of Chinese literature. Drawing inspiration from the same poem, pipa virtuoso, Guo Mei, performed a 200-year-old music piece which was crafted for the pipa, a traditional instrument with a history spanning nearly 2,000 years.

Ci-poem of the Song Dynasty (AD960-1279) is also viewed as a new height of classic Chinese poetry. It embodies a fusion of music and literature, featuring rhythmic patterns meant to be sung to musical accompaniment. Amelie Calleja, 2021 Junior Cultural Ambassador, recited Su Shi’s Ci-poem ‘How long will the full moon appear?’ which is one of the most memorised poems for the moon festival, while Maltese singer Mikaela Borg performed a musical rendition of the poem, accompanied by Chinese pianist Liu Haofu.

Chinese artist Wang Zhilin enthralled the audience with her solo dance Divination which draws on ancient Chinese divination practices dating back over 3,000 years. Maltese artist Louisa Buhagiar, alongside guitarist Jake Cutajar, performed Fly me to the moon in both English and Chinese. Gozitan teenager Thiago Jo Said, the 2023 Junior Cultural Ambassador, added a Western touch with a stunning interpretation of Mozart’s Piano Sonata.

Albert Marshall, executive chairman of Arts Council Malta, shared with the attendants his own poem ‘These beautiful people from the remote mountains of Guangxi’ inspired by his visit to China in 2019. He expressed his appreciation in the event as an enlightening initiative to connect the two cultures.

The evening concluded with interactive activities, allowing attendees to taste mooncakes, make their own, and explore Chinese calligraphy and lantern-making, offering a deeper engagement with Chinese culture.