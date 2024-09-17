Identità has reached an agreement with the entities regulating legal professionals, in which they have agreed to sign a new attestation form that must now be presented by third-country nationals when signing new leases.

Previously, the Notarial Council and the Chamber of Advocates had both directed their members not to sign these forms over verification concerns.

Earlier this month Identità introduced new rules that required third-country nationals applying for a residence permit to provide a notarized lease agreement.

Previously, such applicants were required to present a lease agreement registered with the Housing Authority when applying for a permit.

However, the Notarial Council and the Chamber of Advocates had directed their members not to sign the attestation forms, over concerns about attesting the signatures without actually witnessing the signing.

In a statement on Tuesday, Identità said that after a series of consultations with lawyers, notaries and legal procurators, an agreement had been reached on the matter.

It was agreed that lease agreements presented as part of an application for a residence permit must be officially attested by a notary, lawyer or legal procurator.

It said that the aim of this is to ensure forms contain correct and trustworthy information and can provide the agency legal certainty so that abuse can be avoided.

The inclusion of the attestation form will become obligatory from Monday, September 23 for applications that involve new leases.

"Identità will continue to have zero tolerance for abuse and every case discovered will be reported to the relevant authorities," they said.