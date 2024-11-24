We often hear grandiose talk of a new vision for Malta with each political party promising a utopia filled with prosperity, success and global accolades. We hear ambitious statements about surpassing our European peers, building new economic models and even becoming global leaders. But beneath these bold proclamations lies a stark reality: these discussions remain shallow and divorced from the challenges that truly define our future.

What we often get in these debates is a myopic focus on short-term wins that can secure votes, rather than a long-term, realistic vision that prepares Malta for the next generation.

We have become accustomed to visions that are hijacked by partisan politics, with each party trying to outdo the other in promising the impossible. But, if we are truly serious about the future of our country and committed to the well-being of our children, we need to challenge the key assumptions and vested interests that underpin these visions.

The fact is, if we want to deliver on a vision that truly transforms Malta, it cannot be built on empty slogans or promises designed to win the next election. It requires a deep commitment to structural reforms that go beyond the political theatre. This is not about being the best, the biggest, or the fastest-growing – it’s about addressing the structural weaknesses that have been holding us back for years.

Let’s be honest: real transformation will hurt. It will cost votes. It will be unpopular. But that is the price of progress, and it’s time to confront this reality head-on.

A vision is only as credible as the foundations upon which it is built. We need to start talking about things as they are, not as we wish them to be. Malta’s current system is creaking under the weight of inefficiencies, outdated structures and political short-termism. If we are to be serious about a long term, it’s time to move away from electoral cycles and towards a social pact that is agreed upon beyond partisan lines.

Such a social pact must be rooted in shared sacrifices and bold reforms that are not driven by electoral promises but by the genuine needs of our country.

One of the biggest obstacles to our long-term success is our education system. For too long, we have tinkered around the edges, applying band-aid solutions to a system that is fundamentally broken. If we are to prepare our youth for the future, we need a radical overhaul that equips them with the skills, critical thinking and resilience to navigate a rapidly changing world.

This means investing not just in infrastructure but in educators, modern curricula and a culture that values lifelong learning over memory-based learning.

A truly forward-looking vision for Malta must prioritise a radical shift in our health system – one that moves away from focusing primarily on acute care to investing in prevention and well-being. We need to rethink healthcare beyond hospitals, embracing a proactive approach that tackles the root causes of disease.

This means making mental and sexual health key priorities, breaking long-standing taboos and ensuring that comprehensive support is accessible to everyone.

At the same time, it is critical to address the growing metabolic health crisis, marked by rising rates of diabetes, high cholesterol and other lifestyle-related illnesses. These conditions are often the direct result of poor nutritional choices and sedentary habits, demanding a public health strategy that promotes whole, nutrient-dense foods, regular physical activity and education on healthy living from a young age.

By investing in prevention and wellness, we can not only reduce the burden on our healthcare system but also build a healthier, more resilient society for the future.

A true vision cannot ignore the inefficiencies of our government structure. Malta’s legislative and administrative systems are relics of a bygone era. We need to rethink the size of our parliament, introduce full-time MPs who are paid fairly and held accountable and streamline government functions to reduce waste and improve responsiveness.

The issue of ministerial pay packages is another uncomfortable but necessary discussion. If we want competent leadership, we need to be willing to invest in it but with a transparent system that ensures accountability.

We cannot talk about a vision for Malta without addressing the fundamental issues of traffic management, waste management and infrastructural development. These are not glamorous topics but they are essential to the quality of life for all Maltese citizens.

It’s time to prioritise long-term sustainability over short-term gains.

Malta’s roads are congested, our public transportation system is lacking and our waste management practices are inadequate. These are not just annoyances; they are barriers to productivity, health and social cohesion. Addressing them will require uncomfortable changes, significant investment and, yes, it will upset voters. But without these changes, our vision will remain just that – an unreachable dream.

The only way to achieve a truly transformative vision is through a social process that engages citizens beyond the ballot box. This requires creating a platform where stakeholders – from civil society to businesses, educators to policymakers – come together to agree on a path forward that is driven not by election promises but by the genuine needs of the country.

We need to be willing to have the tough conversations, challenge vested interests and make sacrifices that prioritise the common good over political expediency. This won’t be easy but the stakes are too high to continue with business as usual.

It’s time to get real about a long-term vision for Malta. It’s time to move beyond the rhetoric and face the hard truths about what Malta needs to thrive in the decades to come. This is not about setting unattainable targets or becoming the best in some arbitrary ranking. It’s about creating a sustainable, resilient and fair society that we can proudly pass on to our children.

The clock is ticking and the window for meaningful change is closing. The question is: are we ready to embrace the uncomfortable truths and do what’s necessary for the long-term future of our country?

The time for wishful thinking is over. Let’s commit to a vision that is grounded, driven by shared responsibility and focused on the future.

JP Fabri is an economist and co-founding partner of Seed.