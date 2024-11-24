Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Smiths Pharmacy, PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2397 6640)

Sta Luċia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

Britannia Pharmacy, 5 Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 1, Ġużeppi D’Arena Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Whites Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-8pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Paola parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.