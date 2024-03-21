As usual, this year's Festival captured the attention of betting enthusiasts across the globe. But, in 2024, some notable betting trends emerged! Online betting aggregator betting.bet has delved into betting trends of this year's renewal, highlighting how technology, innovative betting strategies and unique promotions influenced racing betting behaviours.

The Mobile Betting Revolution

A substantial shift towards mobile betting was unmistakably clear at this year's Festival. According to betting.bet, over 80% of Festival bets were placed on mobile, which is surprising given Cheltenham is the busiest period for bricks and mortar bookmakers.

"Betting apps have become the go-to platform for many, offering the convenience of placing bets anytime, anywhere. These apps not only provide real-time odds and live streaming of races but also feature secure payment methods, making the betting experience seamless and more engaging" comments the business' spokesperson, rationalising this shift to mobile betting.

Each-Way All the Way

Each-way betting rose in popularity by 25% during the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, when compared to stats from the 2023 renewal. This bet type allows bettors to bet on a horse to win or to place. It has proven appealing because to its mix of risk and reward.

Bookmakers usually offer enhanced places for the Cheltenham Festival. In races where a bookmaker may usually pay for three places, they can pay out on four or even five places for Cheltenham Festival races.

"With unpredictable race outcomes and highly competitive fields, each-way betting offers a safety net, attracting a broader audience keen on minimising losses while still indulging in the thrill of the bet."

Cryptocurrency Makes Its Mark

Crypto bookmakers have carved out a central place in this year's Festival. In 2024, the event attracted tech-savvy bettors who value the privacy, security and swift transactions of these types of new-age bookmakers. Betting.bet commented.

"Integrating blockchain technology in betting sites has improved the transparency and efficiency of transactions, making it a favoured Festival betting choice for many this year. We saw a 15% spike in the number of racing bettors choosing crypto-friendly bookmakers for this year's Cheltenham Festival bets"

The Gold Cup's Timeless Appeal

In 2024, The Gold Cup remained the crown jewel of the Cheltenham Festival. According to data from betting.bet, over 75% of bettors chose to bet on this prestigious race over the other 26 races making up the event. With the late pull-out of one of the race's favourites, Shishkin, this year's Gold Cup offered an increased level of intrigue and excitement to bettors.

Promotions that Captured Attention

Promotions play a key role in attracting bettors to betting sites. This year, the "No Runner No Bet" offer was the most sought-after in the lead-up to Cheltenham. These promotions offer bettors a safety net, ensuring that their bets are protected against unforeseen circumstances, such as a horse withdrawing from a race.

Like most years, racing free bets were also in demand, with every bookmaker from Ladbrokes to William Hill and BoyleSports giving bettors free tokens to attract their business.

